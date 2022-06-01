DTEN's Roadmap to IC22

AVT Question: Please share your company's philosophy, vision, and product roadmap heading into InfoComm 2022. [June 2022]

Thought Leader: Rick Corteville, Chief Marketing Officer at DTEN (opens in new tab)

Collaboration equity has come to the forefront for many companies. And it’s no wonder: the hybrid workplace creates the challenge of ensuring everyone on your team can be fully seen, fully heard, and fully included.

Achieving collaboration equity is important to your employees (engagement, retention); to your company (productivity, performance); and to you (because it’s the right thing to do!) Success requires a re-evaluation of culture, processes, and technology.

"Innovation is another integral way DTEN supports collaboration equity, with continuous enhancements in functionality, communications, and user experience." —Rick Corteville, Chief Marketing Officer at DTEN

DTEN has taken a leadership position in collaboration equity. We offer all-in-one, video-first solutions for every meeting room—from home offices to boardrooms—that equally present participants across the continuum. Intuitive, all-in-one products ensure no one is overwhelmed by the technology. And our products are affordable, allowing companies to pursue enterprise-wide solutions.

Innovation is another integral way DTEN supports collaboration equity, with continuous enhancements in functionality, communications, and user experience. DTEN ME Pro is an example: the first all-in-one desktop device to bring big conference room capabilities to home offices. It was—and is—a breakthrough.

Attention to detail is also important. For instance, with a traditional video conference, in-office participants are displayed on a single screen, while remote attendees appear in separate tiles. DTEN D7, with Smart Gallery in Zoom Rooms, addresses this inequity, creating individual video feeds for in-office participants as well. Remote workers gain a clearer view of their colleagues and everyone is presented equally.

And consider our latest release, DTEN ONboard—the first device natively supporting the new Zoom Advanced Whiteboard features. The device’s shared whiteboard allows equal access to both in-office and remote users, promoting greater participation and optimizing inclusion.

There is more to come from DTEN. Our product roadmap keeps collaboration equity front and center—with new camera framing, audio fencing, productivity upgrades, and devices. Stay tuned.

InfoComm (opens in new tab) Booth: W2555

Roadmap to IC22: InfoComm 2022 Exhibitors Share Insider's Perspective

Check back often as this list will be updated through InfoComm 2022.

Absen's Roadmap to IC22 (opens in new tab)

Aurora Multimedia's Roadmap to IC22 (opens in new tab)

Covid, Inc.'s Roadmap to IC22 (opens in new tab)

Epiphan Video's Roadmap to IC22 (opens in new tab)

Hall Technologies Roadmap to IC22 (opens in new tab)

Legrand | AV's Roadmap to IC22 (opens in new tab)

Neutrik Americas' Roadmap to IC22 (opens in new tab)

Peerless-AV's Roadmap to IC22 (opens in new tab)

Poly's Roadmap to IC22 (opens in new tab)

PTZOptics' Roadmap to IC22 (opens in new tab)

Samsung's Roadmap to IC22 (opens in new tab)

Sennheiser's Roadmap to IC22 (opens in new tab)

Shure's Roadmap to IC22 (opens in new tab)

Sony Electronics' Roadmap to IC22 (opens in new tab)

tvONE's Roadmap to IC22 (opens in new tab)

Utelogy's Roadmap to IC22 (opens in new tab)

Yamaha UC's Roadmap to IC22 (opens in new tab)

Logitech's Roadmap to IC22 (opens in new tab)

56 AV/IT Company Roadmaps 2022

>> 22Miles Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Absen Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> AMX Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> ATEN Technologies Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> AtlasIED Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Atlona Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Auton Motorized Systems Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Avnu Alliance Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Barix Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Barco Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> BenQ America Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Biamp Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Black Box Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> BlueJeans by Verizon Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> BrightSign Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> C2G Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Chief Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> ClearOne Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Crestron Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Daktronics Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Datapath Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> EPOS Audio Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Hall Technologies Roadmap 2022

>> IHSE USA Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Intel Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Just Add Power Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Kramer Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Legrand|AV Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Listen Technologies Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Logitech Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> LynTec Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Macnica Roadmap 2022

>> Matrox Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Meyer Sound Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> NETGEAR Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Nureva Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Optoma Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Planar Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Poly Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Prysm Systems Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> PTZOptics Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> QSC Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Red Dot Digital Media Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> RTI Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Samsung Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> SAVI Controls Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Sennheiser Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Shure Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Sonic Foundry Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Sony Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Utelogy Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Vanco International Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> ViewSonic Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> VuWall Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Xilica Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Yamaha Unified Communications Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Zoom Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)