Pro AV Newsmakers: Everything You Missed from Another Busy Week

The Pro AV news wire certainly kept bust last week. Bose Professional and AVPro Global made strategic appointments, Legrand | AV opened a new facility, and Dante and SoundTube have new trainings that can earn you credits.

People News

AVPro Global Establishes Expert Advisory Board

AVPro Global appointed Wally Whinna as the inaugural member of its expert advisory board, an assemblage of industry leaders who provide strategic insights and recommend solutions for advancing AVPro’s growth and market impact. The advisory board will convene quarterly, offering guidance on emerging trends and supporting AVPro’s expansion in both residential and commercial audio/video connectivity and control sectors, ensuring the company remains at the forefront of innovation and customer needs.

Whinna’s extensive expertise in customer acquisition and retention, channel development, and industry partnerships will help guide AVPro’s efforts to deepen market reach, cement dealer relationships, and deliver greater value to customers across AVPro’s balanced portfolio of connectivity and control brands. This appointment marks a significant step in strengthening AVPro’s leadership team and advancing its vision to be recognized as the best AV signal distribution and control products and services company.

Bose Professional Announces Key Leadership Promotions

Bose Professional has promoted of Matt Calhoun to chief operating officer and Shawn Watts to VP of product.

Calhoun has been a driving force at Bose Professional for over two decades, helping shape the company’s identity and guiding its transformation into a fully independent business. As COO, Calhoun oversees global operations and continue to lead initiatives that enhance speed, efficiency, and customer impact.

Watts brings over seven years of experience at Bose Professional, along with a unique perspective shaped by his time as both a customer and a competitor. He will oversee product strategy, development, and lifecycle management across the company’s expanding portfolio.

THE rAVe Agency Appoints Morgan Lawrence as President

THE rAVe Agency promoted Morgan Lawrence, APR, to president. Lawrence, who previously served as director of communications, brings more than a decade of strategic communications and leadership experience to her new role. She is instrumental in driving the agency’s long-term strategy and positioning it for growth.

Lawrence joined THE rAVe Agency six years ago to help Gary Kayye launch rAVe [STORYTELLING], the agency’s strategic communications division. With over 12 years of experience spanning agency and in-house roles, Lawrence brings a strategic vision and customer-first approach to everything she does.

Company News

ASB GlassFloor Launches AES to Scale LED Sports Floors Globally

ASB GlassFloor has officially launched ASB Arena and Event Services AG (AES), a subsidiary established in Zug, Switzerland. With 30 million Euro in equity funding secured to accelerate its global growth, AES is set to scale the international expansion of ASB GlassFloor.

AES will introduce a flexible long-term rental solution, making the ASB LumiFlex LED Courts more accessible. Building on this, AES will specialize in commercializing, servicing, and operating the LED ASB LumiFlex courts for clients within the sports and events industry, establishing the floor as a powerful revenue-generating marketing platform. Additionally, AES will operate its own inventory of mobile LumiFlex floors, executing rental events and running designated event locations. To complement these operations, the company has developed an integrated software ecosystem, with a forthcoming app store, that will host value-add applications ranging from fan activations to educational content to coaching tools.

Legrand | AV Celebrates Grand Opening of New Headquarters in Minnetonka

Legrand | AV officially opened the doors of its new headquarters in Minnetonka, MN, on Oct. 1. The opening of the new location marks a major milestone in the company's growth and commitment to invention, collaboration, and community. The new headquarters, located at 10900 Red Circle Drive in Minnetonka, joins multiple functions into a single location, offering a flexible and sustainable workplace designed to foster innovation and growth.

The 98,000-square-foot facility features abundant natural light, open and flexible workspaces, and integrated Legrand | AV technologies throughout, including lighting, outlets, motion detectors, AV solutions, and infrastructure systems. Nearly all existing furniture was reused or sourced as high-quality pre-owned pieces, minimizing waste and underscoring the company's focus on responsible design. Highlights of the new facility include collaborative design, sustainable practices, and integration of Legrand technologies.

The headquarters will bring together key teams across marketing, sales, product management, engineering, finance, IT, customer care, technical support, and operations.

LynTec and SSRC Announce Strategic Partnership

LynTec announced a new partnership with SSRC, a custom manufacturer of theatrical, entertainment, and broadcast products. Under the terms of the agreement, LynTec will now offer select SSRC products, including the BAL, SL, and H/L V Connector Strips, as well as a variety of outlet boxes, company switches, transfer panels, and cable management hardware. This collaboration establishes LynTec as a comprehensive one-stop-shop for power and distribution systems, making it easier and more efficient for systems integrators to purchase the equipment needed to complete projects in the entertainment and arts industries.

The partnership is designed to meet the needs of systems integrators working on new construction projects for schools and churches, as well as on projects for performing arts centers and media outlets. This allows integrators to source a complete package of power control and distribution equipment from a single purchase order, reducing time spent on vendor management and streamlining the entire workflow. The collaboration leverages the strengths of both companies — LynTec's expertise in power control and SSRC's specialization in custom distribution — to provide a comprehensive solution that delivers power from the building's main supply all the way to the light fixtures.

Nureva Granted Another US Patent for Its Microphone Mist Technology

The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued an additional patent for the Nureva's Microphone Mist technology. This patent acknowledges Nureva’s unique approach to amplifying the voice of a presenter while simultaneously providing full-room microphone pickup in both meeting and learning spaces. The result of this approach is greater in-room intelligibility of a presenter’s voice while everyone in the room is still heard clearly by remote participants. Full-room pickup also ensures that all aspects of a meeting or learning session are accurately captured for recording purposes or use with AI agents.

U.S. patent 12,342,137 discloses the ability to simultaneously use a discrete microphone for voice amplification and a microphone array for whole-room pickup within the same conferencing session. With this unique hybrid capability enabled by Microphone Mist technology, an instructor or a presenter using a wireless microphone can have their voice amplified through the Nureva audio system’s speakers for those in the room while, at the same time, their voice is sent to remote participants via common UC&C platforms such as Microsoft Teams and Zoom. In-room voices continue to be captured by the array, so everyone is heard remotely. Key to this, echo cancellation remains active for both the remote participants’ speech and the presenter’s amplified speech from the in-room speakers, preserving the simplicity of full-room array pickup for conferencing, lecture capture and meeting recording, while boosting presenter clarity in the space.

PowerHouse Alliance Adds of AWALL

The PowerHouse Alliance has added AWALL to its product lineup. AWALL MicroLED displays and products are now available to dealers through all 70-plus PowerHouse Alliance distributor member locations across the United States.

The addition of AWALL builds on the PowerHouse Alliance’s mission to equip dealers with a broad, balanced mix of top-tier brands across every category. By continually expanding its vendor roster, PowerHouse gives integrators the flexibility to meet client needs with solutions that deliver proven performance and long-term reliability—whether in a single-family home, multi-dwelling unit, or large-scale commercial space.

AWALL is setting a new standard for cinematic immersion with its MicroLED High Grey technology, delivering 115% NTSC color accuracy, pitch-black contrast, and ultra-bright 1,200-nit visuals that look stunning in any light. With sizes from 75-162 inches and custom options up to 300 inches, AWALL fits a wide range of applications—from luxury home theaters and stylish media rooms to boutique hospitality spaces, corporate lobbies, and executive conference rooms. All models are TÜV-certified for eye comfort, IP65-rated for durability, and engineered for fast, two-person installation in under two hours. Combining elite-tier performance with accessible pricing, AWALL makes high-end MicroLED display technology more attainable than ever for dealers and their clients.

Ultimate Ears Pro Is Now a Reseller for dB Check Pro

Fellow manufacturers of in-ear monitors, Sensaphonics and Ultimate Ears Pro, have announced that Ultimate Ears Pro is now a reseller for dB Check Pro, the brand agnostic tool for calculating the sound pressure levels reaching the ears of end users of in-ear monitors (IEMs) and headphones.

dB Check Pro, developed by custom-fit in-ear monitors, earplugs and pro audio electronics manufacturer Sensaphonics, is the only device on the market that provides IEM and headphone end users with calculated at-ear real-time and average sound pressure level estimates (dBA SPL) of both monitoring level and measured stage/environmental noise. The unit also calculates safe listening durations based on NIOSH and OSHA guidelines, empowering users to make informed decisions about their listening habits.

Education

Audinate Launches Completely Revamped Dante Training Program

Audinate has released its all-new Third Edition Training for Dante Certification Levels 1, 2, and 3. Designed for today’s fast-evolving AV landscape, this essential update equips professionals with networking and AVoIP expertise, while offering up to 19.75 AVIXA Renewal Units (RUs). Hundreds of thousands of AV professionals have participated in Dante training, underscoring Dante Certification’s importance in showcasing technical expertise and driving the global shift to AVoIP.

Participants will gain deeper insights into foundational networking concepts, including IP addressing, VLANs, QoS, and multicast, as well as advanced Dante-specific topics such as system design, cloud-based production, the latest AES67/SMPTE ST2110 integration with Dante controller, enhancements to Dante AV, and expert-level troubleshooting.

Participants can earn AVIXA RUs for CTS, CTS-D, CTS-I, and ANP upon certification (Level 1: 5.5 RUs, Level 2: eight RUs, and Level 3: 6.25 RUs). Courses are offered free of charge for all three levels, and certifications remain valid for three years.

Bogen Communications Launches Bogen University

Welcome to Bogen University, a new online education initiative designed to empower end users, dealers and partners with free, on-demand training. Bogen University was established by Bogen Communications to help shape the industry’s future, delivering professional-grade education to all and removing barriers of experience or resources.

Bogen University’s eLearning platform provides industry professionals with 24/7 access to interactive training that can be completed at any time and from anywhere. Whether a new professional embarking on a journey with Bogen Communications products or an experienced industry veteran seeking to sharpen their expertise, the platform offers guided tutorials ranging from quick-start basics to in-depth product knowledge. The courses remain available for review whenever a refresher is needed, and the eLearning app offers convenient access to learning on the go via the App Store or Google Play. By combining flexibility, depth and zero cost, Bogen University highlights the company’s commitment to equipping the industry with the knowledge and confidence necessary to deliver high-quality audio and communications solutions.

Bogen University’s current courses include the Nyquist C4000 Quick Start Guide to Installation and Basic Configuration, the Nyquist C4000 IP-Based Paging and Audio Distribution System, the Nyquist E7000 IP-Based Communications System, and the Nyquist Appliance Standalone Configuration and Operation. Beyond the Nyquist platform, Bogen University offers courses covering the Platinum Series Amplifiers with an overview of new public address amplifiers and the Multicom 2000 analog intercom solution for schools. In addition to on-demand courses, Bogen University offers free monthly webinars led by Scott T. Hepler, Bogen Communications’ national training manager.

SoundTube Now Offers CTS, CTS-D & ANP Credits for Training

SoundTube Entertainment's training programs is now officially eligible for AVIXA Renewal Units (RUs), providing integrators and AV professionals with a new pathway to maintain their Certified Technology Specialist (CTS) and Certified Technology Specialist Designer (CTS-D®) credentials.

At SoundTube’s Kansas City headquarters, participants in the SoundTube 101 (also known as “Tubey Training”) sessions can now earn three (3) CTS or three (3) CTS-D RUs (depending on which credential applies) and three (3) ANP (AVIXA’s Audiovisual Network Professional training) RUs.

This means attendees can walk away with up to six total Renewal Units in a single visit, supporting ongoing professional development across both technology and allied disciplines.

In addition, SoundTube will soon expand its training access online. A new course titled “Speaking Loudspeakers” will be hosted through the AVIXA portal, offering one CTS or one CTS-D RU upon completion. This portal-based credit is separate from SoundTube’s in-person or virtual warehouse sessions, making it easier for AV professionals worldwide to engage with SoundTube’s expertise.