Listen Technologies' Roadmap to IC22

AVT Question: Please share your company's philosophy, vision, and product roadmap heading into InfoComm 2022. [June 2022]

Thought Leader: Tracy Bathurst, Senior Vice President, and Chief Technology Officer at Listen Technologies (opens in new tab)

Listen Technologies is thrilled to return to InfoComm. We look forward to reconnecting with our peers and partners in person and to celebrating the collective successes and resilience of the pro AV industry. We’ll be showcasing our newest solutions as well as core products. Listen Technologies continues to design flexible solutions that deliver exceptional listening experiences and foster inclusion.

"We’ll show the versatility of the next generation ListenTALK, a three-in-one solution that can be used for assistive listening, language interpretation, and tours." —Tracy Bathurst, Senior Vice President, and Chief Technology Officer at Listen Technologies

We will demonstrate new product additions and updates to Listen EVERYWHERE and ListenTALK. We will also demonstrate the ListenIR and ListenRF product lines; these are the gold standard for venues seeking traditional assistive listening systems that deliver superior performance, sound clarity, and reliability.

Listen EVERYWHERE, our audio over Wi-Fi solution, is easy and affordable for venues to set up; lets listeners use their own smart devices to hear live and recorded audio clearly despite hearing loss, noise, or distance; and offers the industry’s lowest latency. This system is ideal for use in houses of worship, courtrooms, classrooms, theaters, manufacturing plants, museums, and corporate board rooms.

Listen Technologies recently launched a dedicated Listen EVERYWHERE receiver that makes the system ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliant. Now, venues offering Listen EVERYWHERE can also offer guests who do not have or prefer not to use their own smartphone a dedicated Listen EVERYWHERE receiver for assistive listening. We also will showcase a new Listen EVERYWHERE two-channel server with Dante.

In addition to demonstrating our solutions, we will illustrate their performance through case studies. We have several recent application stories that we are excited to share at InfoComm.

We continue to be inspired by our partners and customers—incorporating their feedback into product development and design. The results are powerful solutions that can be used in a variety of ways to meet their unique listening needs.

InfoComm (opens in new tab) Booth: W1323

