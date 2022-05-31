Jabra's Roadmap to IC22

AVT Question: Please share your company's philosophy, vision, and product roadmap heading into InfoComm 2022. [June 2022]

Thought Leader: Aurangzeb Khan, Senior Vice President of Intelligent Vision Systems at Jabra (opens in new tab)

The past two years have undeniably transformed the way we work. Unified communication and collaboration have moved beyond the traditional office, and there has been a significant increase in video usage as we work more in distributed teams. Yet, when it comes to technology that enables flexible work, organizations are often forced to choose between outstanding audio and high-definition video. At Jabra, we believe the right set of tools can optimize the flexibility that hybrid work can bring, without any communication compromises.

"Jabra will continue to focus on products, partnerships, and features that address the rapidly changing needs of modern workers." —Aurangzeb Khan, Senior Vice President of Intelligent Vision Systems at Jabra

Our focus is delivering technology that is purpose built to meet the demands of the hybrid workforce across audio and video solutions. We understand that today’s companies have unique challenges, from social distancing requirements to ensuring inclusive meetings no matter where team members are located. That's why we launched a new Jabra PanaCast video conferencing camera line-up engineered to help businesses navigate hybrid work. The lineup combines immersive video, industry-leading audio, and innovative AI to completely reinvent meetings. With features like real-time whiteboard sharing, room usage insights, and a 180-degree field of view, PanaCast helps to drive safe, inclusive, collaborative meetings. It has been made even more powerful with Dynamic Composition; a new feature developed with Microsoft that enables remote participants to view recent speakers face to face.

In 2022, Jabra will continue to focus on products, partnerships, and features that address the rapidly changing needs of modern workers. Our focus is on strong collaboration with leading UCC vendors—coupled with our expertise across microphone technology, noise cancellation, and video intelligence—to drive innovation from offices to home offices, and everywhere in between. Technology is the glue that holds hybrid teams together, and we believe that now is the time to future-proof offices, create optimal collaboration spaces, and equip hybrid workers with the right technology to maximize productivity—no matter where they work.

InfoComm (opens in new tab) Booth: W1529

