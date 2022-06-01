EPOS Audio's Roadmap to IC22

AVT Question: Please share your company's philosophy, vision, and product roadmap heading into InfoComm 2022. [June 2022]

Thought Leader: Joe Debold, Vice President. Americas, Enterprise at EPOS Audio (opens in new tab)

EPOS recently enhanced its portfolio of richly functional, high-quality videoconferencing solutions, extending its comprehensive EXPAND line to create effortless, friction-free meeting experiences in a range of environments. As the workplace adopts hybrid collaboration on a more permanent basis, EPOS’ latest additions include:

The EXPAND Vision 1 personal video conferencing webcam is a compact USB device boasting ultra-sharp video and EPOS’ high-fidelity voice pick-up. The first personal webcam, it raises the standard for modern meeting rooms, optimizing the collaborative potential of professionals as they navigate the reimagined workplace. The EXPAND Vision 1 eliminates typical virtual meeting issues such as low-quality vision, laborious set-ups, and complicated settings. Individuals can use the portable device at home, in the office, or on-the-go—no matter how small the workspace. It’s certified for Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and more. Amenities like a built-in privacy shutter and adjustable mounting clip help make it the ideal solution for today’s distributed workforce.

The EXPAND Vision 5 video conferencing bar for small meeting rooms: This all-in-one video bar delivers outstanding audio performance and high-resolution video. Certified for leading UC solutions including Microsoft Teams Rooms on Android (with EXPAND Control), RingCentral Rooms, and Zoom Rooms, it can connect via USB to any PC or Mac without any PC requirement for mounting. Integrated stereo speakers and adaptive noise cancellation deliver outstanding audio, plus a wide-angle 4K camera, superb image quality, and a beamforming microphone array to reduce reverb. It offers easy set-up and automatic pan-and-tilt capabilities for a seamless, naturalistic experience for both on-site and virtual collaborators.

And the EXPAND Control accessory can either manage the experience within a meeting space or serve as a scheduling device outside the meeting room, providing one-touch management. When it’s time to join, users can simply tap a meeting on the tablet’s screen to be connected.

InfoComm (opens in new tab) Booth: W1233

