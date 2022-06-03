VuWall's Roadmap to IC22

AVT Question: Please share your company's philosophy, vision, and product roadmap heading into InfoComm 2022. [June 2022]

Thought Leader: Anna Kozel, Director of Marketing at VuWall (opens in new tab)

VuWall is dedicated to helping customers in control rooms and corporate workspaces increase productivity and enhance visualization experiences with innovative video wall technology. VuWall’s goal remains the same: To continue developing powerful, interoperable tools that facilitate the installation and operation of all IP devices and applications from one easy-to-use, centralized platform.

"The demand for multi-source, multi-video wall deployments is at an all-time high and continues to accelerate." —Anna Kozel, Director of Marketing at VuWall

VuWall’s latest TRx 3.2 release brings enhanced performance, usability and interoperability. This version also features a new plug-in to the Genetec Security Center for a seamlessly integrated solution that allows operators to visualize IP cameras on video walls with other content sources from a single easy-to-use platform. Looking forward, VuWall continues to focus on facilitating interoperability in the AV industry, already supporting SDVoE, IHSE, Matrox and NDI-compatible devices. Organizations expect to be able to grow their pool of IP equipment as their needs evolve while controlling their AV infrastructure from a single software platform. TRx is the only software platform that brings such flexibility to control a multi-brand environment with seamless compatibility.

The demand for multi-source, multi-video wall deployments is at an all-time high and continues to accelerate. The progress of the AV-over-IP transition; the convergence of AV and IT; the affordability of networks, displays; and the market demand for more flexibility and interoperability have created a unique need for a distributed video wall solution. VuWall addresses and solves these challenges and limitations with the introduction of the PAK video wall node, which is used to deploy and manage modular video walls in AV-over-IP environments. PAK eliminates complicated wiring, a single point of failure, and past challenges by creating the most efficient networked video wall solution. In line with VuWall’s vision to simplify video wall integration and operation, PAK brings the added value that VuWall customers demand: versatility, scalability and security.

InfoComm (opens in new tab) Booth: N1569

