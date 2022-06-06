AIMS' Roadmap to IC22

AVT Question: Please share your company's philosophy, vision, and product roadmap heading into InfoComm 2022. [June 2022]

Thought Leader: Sam Recine, Chair, Pro AV Working Group, AIMS (opens in new tab)

At InfoComm, AIMS will host its first live interoperability demonstration of Internet Protocol Media Experience (IPMX)—a set of standards-based protocols designed to ensure interoperability for AV over IP. This first-of-a-kind demo will feature networking equipment and hardware and software nodes running both IPMX and SMPTE ST 2110, the standards suite on which IPMX is based. The demo will also highlight gateways between IPMX and other protocols, developer kits, and elements of IPMX-enabled AV-over-IP workflows.

"Leading manufacturers are building IPMX support into their products, and more companies are continually joining those ranks as we move toward a more flexible, dynamic, IP-based future for pro AV." —Sam Recine, Chair, Pro AV Working Group, AIMS

With this demo at InfoComm 2022, we're passing a critical milestone on the AIMS roadmap for open-standards-based media over IP. We're demonstrating the technical viability of IPMX in terms of multivendor interoperability, and that is pretty exciting!

Also significant is the high level of industry support the demo signals. Leading manufacturers are building IPMX support into their products, and more companies are continually joining those ranks as we move toward a more flexible, dynamic, IP-based future for pro AV.

Demo partners include Arista Networks, Cisco Systems, intoPix SA, Macnica, Matrox, Ross Video Limited, STAGETEC GmbH, and many others.

IPMX implements a standards-based approach based on SMPTE ST 2110, with features and capabilities that target the specific needs of the pro AV industry. In addition to simplifying implementation of SMPTE ST 2110 and ensuring interoperability for AV-over-IP systems, IPMX incorporates other features tailored to pro AV installations. These features include AMWA NMOS IS-04 and IS-05 for discovery, registration, and connection management, as well as specifications for copy protection and security.

InfoComm (opens in new tab) Booth: W1067

