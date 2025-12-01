It's All About the Relationship

In today’s Pro AV world of evolving partnerships and products, being labeled an “AV distributor” undersells what these companies truly do. While distributors do focus on getting the right equipment to the customer for the job, their offerings also include value-added services.

According to Phil Langley, SVP, global enterprise AV and UCC, Wesco, some of those services are network design assistance and comprehensive financial services, as well as kitting, labeling, DOA testing, IP addressing, rack and stack, project staging, and pre-provisioning. Almo Pro AV, per EVP Dan Smith, has a team of more than 25 specialized business development managers that have expertise in different brands, products, services, and technologies. “Category managers are key in triangulating the focal point where vendors, technology, and market needs intersect,” Smith said.

So, an AV distributor is much more than a warehouse with products. They are educators and value-added providers that look to save customers money and time. So, what goes on inside a distributor’s warehouse?

One-Stop Shop

There are many ways AV distributors are valuable to integrators, but perhaps none is as important as having everything you need in one place. Working with a single consolidated distributor simplifies all stages of the equipment procurement process. "As the AV distribution landscape continues to evolve, so do our offerings to customers, and we’re committed to providing them with a smarter, faster, and more integrated buying experience," explained Cynthia Menna, ADI | Snap One VP and general manager, AV. "We’re focused on offering a true omni-channel shopping experience—from purchasing in-store, online, or through our mobile app, customers can expect the same experience and level of service. Our goal is to make accessing the products they need as simple as possible."

The AV distributor serves as a single point of contact for the integrator, not only offering the top technology products, but also the technical experts, AV services (like Almo Pro AV's LinkLab), and financial flexibilities around those products. “A distributor can provide multiple product lines and the services around them for an AV project, instead of having to reach out to each individual manufacturer,” Smith added.

Desiree Cruz, newly appointed VP of vendor management at TD SYNNEX, brings a fresh perspective to the Pro AV space. She is focused on driving innovation through a customer-first mindset and a sharper alignment between product, people, and purpose.

“What I’ve quickly come to see is that our value goes far beyond moving product,” Cruz said. “It’s about solving problems holistically—whether that’s bundling solutions, coordinating deployments, or making sure installations happen smoothly and cost-effectively. Our scale is powerful, but our ability to tailor it to each partner’s needs is where the real impact happens."