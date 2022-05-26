The Inside Track—Straight from InfoComm Exhibitors

What a year it has been for the in-person trade show. We were off to a shaky start with ISE being postponed from February to May. But then the haze was lifted, and the floodgates opened for attendees to return in-person. In April, SCN’s content director, Mark Pescatore attended the 2022 NAB Show (opens in new tab) which officially had 52,468 registered attendees.

During the second week of May, Mark and I attended ISE which had a packed floor. ISE reported (opens in new tab) a total of 43,691 unique attendees from 151 countries, making 90,372 visits to the show floor, exhibitors reported busier than expected booths and many fruitful business connections.

InfoComm 2022 (opens in new tab) is just days away. Mark and I are excited and already have full itineraries to visit as many manufacturers as we can to absorb as much new information as possible in what feels like a long week but isn’t nearly enough time to see what we want to get to. And if you haven’t met him already, Wayne Cavadi, SCN’s new content manager will also be combing the show floor for the inside scoop and innovative products. Please introduce yourself to him.

We’re impatient and wanted some insight ahead of the show. So, AV Technology and System Contractor News have put together two different series of articles where we interviewed the decision-makers, product managers and planners of manufacturers that will be exhibiting at InfoComm (opens in new tab) in Las Vegas from June 8 – 10. We hope you find them as helpful as we have.

Leading up to the show we’ll be posting several new articles each day, so check back here for more.

From AV Technology: Roadmap to IC22

From SCN: InfoComm Impulses

