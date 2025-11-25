Viewpoint: You Can Make an Impact

We are amid global change. We can either collectively adapt or choose to ignore it, but environmental change is happening. But can one person make an impact?

The answer is a resounding yes. Think about the success of household names like Tesla, Virgin, Google, Meta, and Apple? Or our own industry giants like Crestron, Shure, Diversified, or AVI-SPL? Each of these companies started with an individual’s idea and grew into what we know today. The people leading during those early days were filled with the ambition to do something different and push forward.

I point this out because sometimes we join an industry at the point where big companies are household names without knowing the legacy of effort required to make them so. Sometimes, we see success and don't know what made it happen, so we may just accept it or expect it.

Yet, it is often the result of years of little wins that coalesce into something greater than the sum of its parts. Think of the Sphere in Las Vegas or any amazing immersive experience you have seen. There is no one thing that makes the impact—it's all the "one things" together.

Little Impacts

Back in 2017. I joined the AV industry from the outside with a fresh set of eyes, a broad and diverse skillset, and a background in electrical and industrial environments. I heard these leading company names and accepted their greatness. Years later, I have learned that a series of little impacts are what helped make them (and continue to make them) great.

The way forward is to simply start. Challenge the system and your teams to find ways to use less energy or improve product transparency documentation.

My journey to immerse myself in this industry involved a lot of learning. I was fortunate to have someone who believed in my core skills enough to take a chance on ambition and grit, to help them build something new. But I realized that to be successful it was going to take more. So, I asked a ton of questions, attended countless training courses, met a world of amazing people, and worked to obtain my CTS just so people would take my phone call.

Then it started clicking, so I continued to learn, and that led me to earning my LEED Green Associate from the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC). That was the starting point to cultivating a new conversation in our industry, a meaningful step in my journey that has led to so many new experiences.