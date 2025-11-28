Pro AV Newsmakers: Another Acquisition and More People on the Move

December is upon us, but November went out with a bang in the Pro AV world. Right before the Thanksgiving holiday, Broadsign acquired Place Exchange, an independent OOH supply-side platform (SSP), with a minority investment from Crestline Investors. The strategic move combines Broadsign’s content management system, ad serving, and buy-and-sell side capabilities with Place Exchange’s SSP and complementary solutions. You can get the full details in our coverage by clicking here.

Now, before December brings a flurry of winter Pro AV moves, let's get caught up on the final week of November.

People News

(Image credit: Future)

Jim Veltrie, President/CEO, Tower Products Retires

(Image credit: Tower Products)

After a long and distinguished career, James A. “Jim” Veltrie president and CEO of Tower Products, and its internationally known divisions, Markertek and TecNec Distributing, has announced his retirement effective December 30th, 2025.

Veltrie was one of the first employees hired by Mark Braunstein, founder, president, and CEO as well as chairman of the board of Tower Products, in 1987. He was appointed to the president and CEO position upon Braunstein’s retirement in 2016.

Throughout his 38-year career, Veltrie has been an integral part of the company’s consistent growth and stability, establishing long-term, positive business partnerships. He also led the successful transition to an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) Company, a milestone that solidified the company’s future.

Veltrie worked closely with Tower’s board of directors to elect a successor. Current chief marketing officer, Gregory DeCelle will be named president and CEO upon his retirement. DeCelle will bring his extensive knowledge of the industry, 32-year tenure, experience and leadership as he and Veltrie work together toward a smooth transition.

Company News

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Arlington Appoints New Rep in Upstate New York

Arlington’s line in upstate New York will be represented by Lachut Electrical Sales of North Syracuse, NY. Founded by Ron Lachut, Lachut Electrical Sales has been in business since 1980. His son, Jason Lachut, is the president and principal of the company. Lachut Electrical Sales will assume responsibility for sales and create demand for Arlington’s products in upstate New York, replacing Flynn-Reynolds who resigned the Arlington line.

Get the AVTechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Clockaudio (UK) Appoints Clockaudio USA as New Distributor for the US Market

Clockaudio (UK) has launched a new distribution operation in the United States. As part of this transition, distribution operations will shift from Canada to the United States to better serve the growing American market. This important move will facilitate the logistics by having all the products shipped domestically and ensure even faster delivery times across the United States.

Clockaudio USA will be based in Minnesota and includes a team with years of experience and expertise in microphones, audio hardware, and software integration. They will play a key role in supporting Clockaudio (UK) advance into the expanding U.S. market. Together, the companies aim to provide seamless access to high-performance audio products for the Pro AV world.

CODA Audio Partners with Production Futures

CODA Audio has partnered with the Production Futures organization. Production Futures was founded to create opportunities for newcomers to gain access, learn, train, network, and develop careers in the production industries, working with its partners to bridge the skills gap, support fresh talent, and future-proof the sector.



Through its online platforms and ON TOUR events, the Production Futures community helps to connect new faces with real opportunities, with representatives of its brand partners available to offer advice, as well as access to training and job opportunities. The organization’s pledge is that by 2030, every business in the entertainment production industry should be able to offer a placement, apprenticeship, or training opportunity.

Epson, Vivi Join Forces to 'Redefine How Teachers Connect with Students'

Epson announced a partnership with classroom engagement, campus communications, and school safety software creator, Vivi, to help simplify wireless screen mirroring in educational settings.

Uniting high-impact projection with the freedom and flexibility of wireless teaching, Epson and Vivi offer a seamless solution to help educators bring concepts to life in real time. This partnership supports an integrated solution designed specifically for K-12 learning environments that empowers teachers to untether from the front of the room and enables students share content, capture screenshots of the teacher’s display, annotate, and interact collaboratively. Teachers can play content, give permissions to students to share, get immediate feedback and more to encourage collaboration. It also simplifies IT administration with a flexible, OS-agnostic platform.

Vivi and Epson worked together on this modern solution to help schools simplify AV IT ecosystems. Providing an alternative to flat panels, without sacrificing functionality or impact, Epson’s wide range of 3-chip 3LCD projectors, from interactive displays to high-lumen options, breathe new life into ordinary walls and spaces with bright, vibrant, high-resolution images. When paired with Vivi’s wireless screen sharing, digital signage, communication and safety tools, schools get a solution that supports immersive learning and turns nearly any lesson, or space, into a multi-sensory experience.

ViewSonic Launches Certification Program for Direct View LED Installations

ViewSonic has launched a dvLED Installation Certification Program. Created for AV installers, the program facilitates integrators and contractors to install ViewSonic dvLED solutions effectively and efficiently.

As the dvLED market grows, the Installation Certification Program allows installers and integrators the opportunity to build their customer base and offer on-site support, as well as create an additional revenue stream. The program will kick-off in December 2025 in Brea, CA, with future locations and dates to be announced throughout 2026.

The program includes two days of instructor-led, on-site training combined with hands-on coaching using actual products and components. Each course is designed to ensure installers and integrators fully understand dvLED core technologies and learn proper installation practices for ViewSonic Direct View LED solutions through extensive, practical training.

Pro AV Around the Globe

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bolin Technology has a new strategic partnership with Nippon RAD of Tokyo, Japan. The strategic partnership marks Bolin’s first in Japan and represents a major step in strengthening its presence across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region—an emerging market for IP-based broadcast and Pro AV technologies. Through this new agreement, Nippon RAD will serve as a strategic business partner representing Bolin’s entire line of PTZ cameras and accessories in Japan, providing local sales, technical support, and demonstration capabilities for Bolin products.

L-Acoustics opened its expanded Asia-Pacific regional headquarters in Singapore. The new facility includes a dedicated L-Acoustics Creative Studio where artists, content creators, and partners can discover, experiment with, and create spatial audio mixes using L-Acoustics groundbreaking immersive sound technology. The new headquarters features the L-Acoustics Creative Studio, a 506-square-foot (47-square-meter) immersive audio studio equipped with 23 L-Acoustics speakers arranged in a three-dimensional configuration—including frontal, surround, and overhead arrays. The space is also equipped with L-Acoustics DJ technology, the latest immersive innovation for club and festival environments, enabling DJs and electronic music artists to learn the technology and prepare spatial sets.

LEA Professional has partnered with Audio Americas, a manufacturer’s representative that will enhance LEA’s presence in Latin America. Audio Americas will bring LEA’s rich technology catalog to channel partners across the region. Audio Americas specializes in commercial and residential AV, with a stable of over 120 customers in 24 countries. Through this partnership, Audio Americas will represent LEA Professional’s Network Connect series of professional amplifiers and companion Dante Connect series featuring Dante and AES67 connectivity.