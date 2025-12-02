How Airtame 3 Unifies Scalable Screen Sharing, Videoconferencing, and Digital Signage

Introducing Airtame 3. Airtame's latest device is designed for seamless collaboration across classrooms and meeting spaces alike, Airtame 3 brings new levels of speed and simplicity to shared environments – combining all the tools educators and organizations need for smarter, distraction-free learning and collaboration.

"We’ve always believed technology in shared spaces should feel invisible—it should just work,” said Jonas Gyalokay, co-founder of Airtame. “With Airtame 3, we’ve doubled down on that promise. It’s faster, easier to deploy, and built to scale, so IT teams and end users alike can focus on what actually matters: connection and collaboration.”

Airtame 3 combines the simplicity of wireless screen sharing and videoconferencing with the reliability of enterprise-grade hardware. It directly integrates with Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Google Meet, and Webex, enabling seamless collaboration without extra software—just walk in and connect. Join a call in under two seconds, load a custom background in less than a second, and share your screen in 4K, all powered by Airtame’s most advanced architecture yet, designed to keep every class and meeting running smoothly.

The new device connects to any display via HDMI and supports Power over Ethernet (PoE+) for a stable, hardwired setup that enables 4K screen sharing and new dual-screen functionality making it an ideal choice for classrooms and meeting rooms where participants appear on one screen and shared content on the other.

Once installed, devices register instantly through a QR code and can be monitored, updated, and troubleshot remotely in Airtame Cloud, reducing on-site service calls. Plus, with plug-and-play support for USB peripherals like cameras, microphones, and speakers, Airtame 3 streamlines hybrid setups and eliminates the need for extra PCs or complex AV gear.

Organizations can choose Airtame 3 for dedicated devices or Airtame Virtual to enable the same capabilities on existing computers, mixing and matching as needed to create a unified education and collaboration environment. This flexibility also extends to Airtame’s growing ecosystem of partners, including Amazon, Neat, and SMART, where Airtame software comes pre-installed or easily runs on select devices, ensuring seamless integration across leading classroom and meeting room technologies.

“We’ve spent more than a decade working with schools and enterprises to understand what really matters in shared spaces,” Gyalokay concluded. “People want technology that fades into the background so they can concentrate on teaching, learning, and collaborating. Airtame 3 reflects that mindset. It’s powerful, reliable, and designed to make every shared screen feel effortless to use.”