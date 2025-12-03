Vizrt Unleashes New AI Capabilities Help Content Creators Log, Find, Create, and Repurpose Media

Vizrt has released AI-driven advances focusing on speed, intelligence, and accuracy in the media asset management (MAM) system, Viz One 8.1. Broadcasters and content owners today face mounting pressure to deliver more content, faster and across more platforms. With the ever-growing volume of raw footage and the limits of manual shot logging and archive research, traditional workflows are no longer sustainable.

To address these common challenges, Viz One 8.1 integrates with aiconix’s DeepVA sovereign AI platform, automating key stages of media management and moving teams from time-consuming manual processes to managing media with speed and accuracy.

With the integration, the AI-powered visual recognition in Viz One 8.1 means the user can surface the right content in seconds. It adds visual understanding to archives and workflows, automatically identifying and tagging faces, objects, and scenes within video material, including through trainable custom models.

The AI automated metadata generation replaces the need for manual logging. Instead, teams can review metadata logged by AI, train custom models for unknown entities, and perform optional quality assurance reviews. The strength in reliability is significant: up to a 50% increase in logging accuracy, 10 times the speed in logging workflows, and five times quicker search and discovery.

“Content creators need AI that works for their specific needs, not a one-size-fits-all solution,” said Esther Arroyo, CMO at aiconix. “DeepVA’s ability to train custom models and generate structured, machine-readable metadata ensures Viz One customers can optimize their workflows and deliver more relevant, localized content to their audiences.”

Together, Vizrt and DeepVA pioneer a pragmatic approach to AI in media: delivering automation where it adds real value, without unnecessary complexity. Viz One 8.1 delivers the kind of AI that makes a measurable difference; saving hours of manual tagging, surfacing the most relevant assets instantly, and helping content creators tell better stories, faster.

“Viz One 8.1 is the next step in our long-term vision to accelerate efficiencies,” said Jochen Bergdolt, head of MAM at Vizrt. “By combining Viz One’s proven reliability with intelligent automation, we’re giving customers the tools to work smarter today, and build stronger media operations for tomorrow."