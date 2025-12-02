DCC Technology, Almo Pro AV's Parent Company, Rebrands as Nexora

DCC Technology, Almo Pro AV's parent company, has rebranded as Nexora. More than a name change, Nexora marks a significant step forward, defining the future of the group with clarity, purpose and momentum. The rebrand brings together 27 specialist businesses and 2,500 people under one shared vision to deliver progressive technology that enriches lives.

“This is an exciting milestone for our business,” said Clive Fitzharris, CEO of Nexora. “Nexora reflects who we are today and where we are going, a community of specialist businesses built on deep expertise and strong partnerships. It is an identity and direction which captures our energy, our ambition and our belief in the power of technology to enrich lives. I am proud of the inclusive process that brought us here and grateful to our teams who helped shape this next chapter.”

The journey to Nexora began in March 2025, when more than 400 proposed names were submitted from colleagues across the group. Nexora was chosen for its simplicity, positive energy, and alignment with the company’s purpose to deliver progressive technology that enriches lives. Formed from “Nex” meaning next and “Ora” meaning energy, Nexora symbolizes progress, momentum, confidence, and forward motion.

“For Almo Pro AV, the brand evolution of our parent company from DCC Technology to Nexora more accurately represents who we are as a Pro AV specialty distribution business, and the energy and progressiveness we continue to bring to this industry,” Dan Smith, EVP of Almo Pro AV told AV Network. “Most importantly, our vendors, integrators, and resellers will see no changes to their business relationship with Almo Pro AV as a result of the brand update. All contacts and joint plans remain the same. Our dedication to the Pro AV industry remains as steadfast and strong as ever. We aren’t going anywhere.”

Nexora includes Comm-Tec across DACH, Italy, and Iberia; Azenn and Connect in France; Hammer in Europe; Captech in the Nordic region; and Almo and JAM in North America. Together these specialist businesses bring decades of expertise in their markets. Almo celebrates 80 years of trading this year.

“In 2026, Almo proudly celebrates 80 years of distribution excellence, supported by the same experts, the same service, and the same unwavering commitment to our vendors' and customers’ success," Smith added. "Additionally, Nexora connects us to a stronger global network, allowing us to deliver even more expertise and opportunities to our stakeholders. The future is bright in Pro AV and we intend to continue to set the standard for what a modern distribution partner should be."

With the completed sale of Exertis’ UK IT businesses and the exits from lower-margin IT activities in France, Spain, and the Netherlands, the Exertis name is being retired by the businesses in the Nexora family. This strategic move enables Nexora to focus entirely on its core strength; building strong specialist businesses in markets where it can deliver meaningful added value. With a simplified structure Nexora is increasing investment in talent, technology, and demand creation across its specialist markets to support partners and open new opportunity.