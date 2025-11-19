Executive Q&A: A New Dimension to Operational Awareness

SCN: What prompted you to establish Parker Group back in 1998?

Valerie Parker: I met my husband, a future Navy pilot, while studying at Georgetown. Being a military brat, I knew I had to choose a career path that would allow both mobility and advancement. I spent a long weekend (and about 1,000 Post-It notes) and hatched a business plan to pursue government contracting with a focus on aerospace and defense. I’ve worked on major projects ranging from airplanes and engines to operations and maintenance to flight training and even missile defense. I immersed myself in this world, learning everything I could about contracts, finance, technical project management, and business development in the aerospace industry. Eventually, I gained sufficient knowledge, skills, and experience to launch my own woman-owned government contracting firm, Parker Group. Since then, I haven't looked back.

SCN: When you showed me AVenue at InfoComm, I said it was like a DVR for multiviewers. Can you provide a more thorough description for our readers?

VP: AVenue is an AV over IP solution designed for organizations to synchronously capture, share, record, store, and replay content with unparalleled ease. These servers don't just passively store incoming streams; they actively share them in real time, allowing users to access vital information from anywhere in the world.

Control rooms typically display only live feeds. AVenue changes that by enabling synchronous recording of dozens of IP streams, complete with DVR-style controls. Operators can now pause and rewind live video wall feeds without interrupting operations, bookmark incidents for later review, and analyze data displayed during a specific event (not just what a single camera captured).

The ability to play back the entire situational view adds a new dimension to operational awareness. AVenue empowers teams to react swiftly, make informed decisions, and maintain control over critical situations with confidence.

SCN: Can you provide customization for AVenue?

VP: Yes, AVenue was designed for customization. AVenue is able to meet the unique needs of diverse users and environments. It is built as a multi-stream, IP-based network recorder and playback appliance. AVenue is engineered for flexibility without compromising per