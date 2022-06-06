Vanco International's Roadmap to IC22

AVT Question: Please share your company's philosophy, vision, and product roadmap heading into InfoComm 2022. [June 2022]

Thought Leader: Brandon White, Director of New Product Development at Vanco International (opens in new tab)

The pandemic has raised the profile of AV technology throughout society and blurred the lines between the workplace and the home. That’s meant new opportunities, system design challenges, and needs for our customers. Throughout the pandemic, we’ve striven to be responsive to those changes. We’ve released over 30 new products in the last two years across our Vanco, Evolution, Beale Street, and PulseAudio lines.

"Our aim is to provide a curated selection of products that meet the market’s current needs, with a strong focus on interoperability and flexibility." —Brandon White, Director of New Product Development at Vanco International

As hospitality and entertainment moved outdoors in observance of CDC guidelines, we significantly expanded the Beale Street outdoor line of speakers. As new HDMI features appeared in the marketplace, we released industry-first HDMI 2.1 ultra-high-speed cables and expanded the selection and capabilities of our Evolution extenders and matrixes. And now, as hybrid work settles in for the long haul, we’re releasing our first all-in-one videoconferencing sound bar, designed to be as easy to implement in a home office as a huddle space.

Our aim is to provide a curated selection of products that meet the market’s current needs, with a strong focus on interoperability and flexibility. We often design solutions that are modular and expandable, so that integrators don’t have to either pay for features they don’t need or hamstring themselves with a system that will be inadequate in the future. We’ve also added new partnerships with Procell Professional Batteries and Monster Power and Surge Centers. In an era of tightening margins on long wait lists, we want to be the brand with the solution you need—in stock and ready to deploy.

InfoComm (opens in new tab) Booth: W1359

Roadmaps to IC22: InfoComm 2022 Exhibitors Share Insider's Perspective

Check out the more than 50 Roadmaps here! (opens in new tab)

56 AV/IT Company Roadmaps 2022

