How Vizrt Helps Teams Scale, Simplify, and Stay Creative

Vizrt introduced Managed Services, a new way for customers to focus on storytelling while Vizrt handles the operational complexity behind the scenes.

[The Integration Guide to NDI]

In today’s dynamic media landscape, where audience expectations are higher than ever, teams need to produce exceptional live experiences across platforms without being weighed down by technical challenges. Vizrt Managed Services supports broadcasters, live event producers, enterprises, and more with dedicated assistance, operational proficiency, and technology needed to meet these demands and connect more powerfully with viewers.

“In live production, you only get one shot to make an impact," said Rohit Nagarajan, CEO of Vizrt. "With Vizrt Managed Services, we take care of the operational heavy lifting with our team of experts—so our customers can focus on what moves the needle: creating standout content, reaching new audiences, and driving real impact at scale."

Vizrt Managed Services provides flexible, expert-led support across five key areas: Application Management Services; Creative Services; Sports and Events Operations; Corporate Communications; and Private Infrastructure Cloud.

With Vizrt Managed Services, broadcasters, sports creators, and enterprises creating live productions and video communications can concentrate on delivering compelling live content, while Vizrt ensures the systems, workflows, and creative tools perform at their best—helping customers engage audiences and achieve their business goals.