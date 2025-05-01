InfoComm 2025 Impulses: DVIGear and AVoIP Solutions

Lisa Barlow Flournoy discusses trends, products, and what to expect at the DVIGear booth in Orlando this June.

InfoComm 2025 heads back to the Orange County Convention Center this June 7-13 in Orlando. As we have in the past, SCN turned to several InfoComm 2025 exhibitors to talk trends, technology, inspiration, and an exclusive special sneak preview of what they’ll show in their booths.

In today's first edition of the InfoComm 2025 Impulses series, meet Lisa Barlow Flournoy, marketing support manager, DVI Gear.

SCN: What is your company’s main focus at the show this year?

Lisa Barlow Flournoy: DVIGear looks forward to bringing its award-winning DisplayNet AVoIP Signal Distribution solution to Booth 2221 at InfoComm 2025. In support of the SDVoE Power of 10+ Initiative, DisplayNet will also take a seat in the Alliance’s Booth 3768, returning with the popular DisplayNet Formula IP racing rig.

DVIGear’s TAA-compliant Hyperlight Active Optical Cable family will be on hand. These plenum-rated cables are lightweight and highly flexible, yet robust and durable. HyperLight AOCs are designed for use in mission-critical applications where image quality and dependability are paramount, supporting up to 8K resolution and cable lengths up to 328 feet (100 meters). For longer distances, our range of optical extenders can span distances of several miles.

SCN: What buzzwords do you expect to be the talk of InfoComm 2025?

LBF: Tariffs. Current foreign trade policies will be the elephant in the room unless there is substantial effort taken to restabilize. It will be hard to ignore both short and long-term effects that profound changes in global trade will have in our market.

[Another is] innovation. See above. Significant challenges may become grist to the mill, producing creative solutions in all sectors of the AV industry.

SCN: How does InfoComm inspire you?

LBF: InfoComm offers tremendous opportunity to connect with a wide, diverse collective of AV professionals and enthusiasts. How often can one interface in one venue with manufacturers, end users, influencers, educators, neophytes, and experts? Sharing one’s A-game, finding synergies, and discovering new perspectives bring vitality and energy to an industry known for technological advancement.

SCN: What makes the DisplayNet family of AV distribution products unique?

LBF: DisplayNet is a highly adaptive AVoIP platform that utilizes SDVoE technology to distribute and control any signal format in the AV spectrum. It allows system integrators to build, and end users to utilize, highly intuitive, network-controlled AVoIP systems that offer unmatched performance, security, scalability, flexibility, and reliability.

