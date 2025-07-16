What to Know about Extron's New DTP3 IN2004 Series

Extron has introduced the new DTP3 IN2004 Series. These four-input scalers enhance presentations with professional-level video and audio performance. The family consists of three models: DTP3 IN2004 DI/DO (with HDMI and DTP3 inputs and outputs); DTP3 IN2004 DO (with HDMI inputs and HDMI and DTP3 outputs); and IN2004 (all HDMI inputs and outputs).

Combining innovative video and audio processing, signal extension, and networked control, the DTP3 IN2004 Series of seamless scaling switchers are ideal for boardrooms, collaboration spaces, lecture halls, and other professional AV presentation venues. They feature Extron Vector 4K scaling technology which provides advanced video processing for the most demanding applications. Selectable scaled output rates range from 640x480 to 4K/60 at 4:4:4 color sampling. They are HDCP 2.3-compliant and loaded with professional capabilities, such as logo image keying and display, auto-switching between inputs, and selectable seamless switching transitions. Audio DSP functions such as mixing, ducking, and filtering are easily accessible to enhance sound quality. Other capabilities include built-in CEC commands and stereo audio embedding and de-embedding. For added flexibility, HDR, ultra-widescreen, high frame rate and 3D video signals are all supported in scaler bypass mode.

“The DTP3 IN2004 Series sets the bar for 4K/60 4:4:4 switching, scaling, and signal extension with uncompromised image quality and advanced features,” said Casey Hall, chief marketing officer at Extron. “By offering exceptional performance and capabilities in a single compact product, these next-generation scalers empower system designers with the core products they need to deploy flexible, efficient presentation systems.”

The DTP3 IN2004 Series incorporates multiple Extron technologies to streamline integration and enhance operation. The Vector 4K engine embodies a complete set of image processing algorithms that ensure uncompromising upscaling and downscaling performance. Transmission over Extron DTP3 ensures optimal signal integrity, regardless of the resolution. For professional-quality transitions between sources, the scalers offer a range of fade and cut switching effects. In addition, a custom graphic image, such as a company or school logo, can be inserted onto the video output. Selectable FILL and FOLLOW modes are available to set the desired video aspect ratio. FILL mode provides full screen output, while FOLLOW mode preserves the original signal’s aspect ratio. These features and capabilities are just a few of what the DTP3 IN2004 Series delivers in professional presentation environments.