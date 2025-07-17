Middle Atlantic Expands Forum Collaboration Suite with 7-Person Arc Tables

Middle Atlantic Products, a brand of Legrand | AV, unveiled additional customizations for its recently expanded Forum Collaboration Suite 7-Person Arc Table through its CUSTOM(er) Experience. The enhanced options include a larger range of high-pressure laminate (HPL) designs, cutouts for worksurface connectivity, expanded seating options, and a 38-inch standing height to adapt to the design needs of any space.

"The enhanced customization of the Arc Tables is ideal for project needs that go beyond the status quo, tackling unique space challenges by tailoring each design to suit any deployment," said Patrick Kittredge, CTS, senior product marketing manager, Middle Atlantic Products and Da-Lite at Legrand | AV. “With the added flexibility of customization, integrators can design solutions that exceed client expectations, ensuring optimal performance and seamless integration. This makes the Arc Tables even more versatile, efficient, and durable, guaranteed to meet and exceed the standards that our customers expect.”

The Forum Arc Table customizations now boast an expanded range of High-Pressure HPL design choices, allowing for the selection of designs from leading manufacturers like Wilsonart, Formica, Nevamar, and Panolam, among others. Additionally, customers can specify cutouts for worksurface connectivity, including typical table boxes, grommets, and microphone mounts, with seating options available for four, six, eight, and nine people. The table is also available in a 38-inch standing height, further catering to diverse design needs.

Middle Atlantic's dedicated Design Center experts provide personalized assistance throughout the customization process, ensuring a seamless experience and a 48-hour quote turnaround time. The Arc Table is meticulously designed for seamless integration into modern hybrid workspaces. It combines aesthetics, ease of serviceability, and greater accessibility. Ideal for any setting, from corporate training centers to medium collaboration spaces and conference rooms. Built-in cable management can be found in each leg and under the worksurface, while the curved modesty panel covers internal cable management for a clean aesthetic. The ADA-compliant clearance beneath the table ensures accessibility, reinforcing Middle Atlantic’s dedication to inclusivity in design. The table also supports direct-facing arrangements for all participants, promoting meeting equity by ensuring that every seat has a clear, unobstructed view of remote attendees.