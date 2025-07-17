LG Debuts a New (and Bigger) CreateBoard. Here's What to Know

LG Electronics USA introduced a new, ultrawide (21:9), 5K UltraHD Resolution 105-inch LG CreateBoard commercial display, optimized for Microsoft Teams and Front Row, that is designed for flagship corporate environments.

LG CreateBoard UltraWide is designed to improve work efficiencies for corporate and educational establishments. Offering a large workspace, both visually and in practice, with a 21:9 aspect ratio (expanding on standard 16:9 LG CreateBoard interactive displays by 30 percent) for optimal collaboration, and 5K UltraHD Resolution (5120x2160 at 60Hz), it is optimized for Microsoft Teams Rooms (Front Row layout).

The new 105-inch model expands the current LG CreateBoard lineup—which includes 86-inch, 75-inch, 65-inch, and 55-inch options—creating a full suite of displays for virtually any environment, from small chat rooms and classrooms to boardrooms and beyond.

Easy to connect, share, and charge personal devices via a single USB-C connection, the new LG CreateBoard UltraWide includes a built-in MIC array and subwoofer for perfect, enriched audio. Multi-window mode enables multiple apps to share the same screen simultaneously, and the LG CreateBoard UltraWide can display two apps side by side or one above the other (split-screen mode), or one app in a small window overlaying other apps (PIP mode). For educational use, the display is the ideal digital interactive board replacement for analog board alternatives, while its ultrawide 21:9 aspect ratio screen helps to improve student participation rates.

Coincident with the introduction of the new LG CreateBoard UltraWide, LG announced a collaboration with DisplayNote Technologies to integrate its Launcher Windows 10 application, designed to simplify, improve, and lock down the meeting room experience, to provide the ultimate LG CreateBoard solution for high-end corporate meeting rooms when used alongside LG’s OPS Player module.

“Our collaboration with DisplayNote and its Launcher software is going to help make our new 105-inch LG CreateBoard UltraWide the perfect corporate-friendly interactive display, and the ideal meeting solution for Microsoft Teams,” said Karl Jackson, senior manager, corporate, LG Electronics USA. “Designed to simplify and improve experiences for meeting room participants through its user-friendly interface and one-touch access to a variety of different video conferencing and presentation tools, Launcher operates perfectly within a Microsoft environment and used on the LG CreateBoard with an LG Windows OS OPS Device, it becomes a game-changer for meeting rooms.”



With DisplayNote’s Launcher software, clients can quickly and easily launch video calls, and access apps and calendars—without compromising on security. It’s the ultimate meeting room experience for hybrid and remote meetings. Launcher ensures that users can walk into their meeting spaces and immediately start video calls, or access apps and calendars, without prior training. At the end of a meeting, one touch clears every trace of content or browser history, ensuring no footprint is left behind. Launcher's intuitive design replicates the user experience of personal devices, making meeting spaces more accessible for all levels of technical proficiency.