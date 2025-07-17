Cree LED Files Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against NanoLumens

Cree LED, a Penguin Solutions brand, has filed a patent infringement lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia against NanoLumens. The lawsuit asserts that NanoLumens has infringed Cree LED’s rights in six patents by selling certain display products.

Pioneering advancements include the introduction of the industry’s first IPX6/IPX8-rated surface-mount device (SMD) LEDs for displays, the development of High Contrast SMD LEDs, and the launch of proprietary FusionBeam Technology. According to Cree LED, these patented innovations enable bright, high-contrast displays that work reliably indoors and outdoors, supporting digital signage applications from live events to retail installations.

“Protecting our intellectual property is essential to sustaining innovation and ensuring a level playing field,” said Jesse Reiherzer, VP of Cree LED’s High Bright business. “We will continue to take decisive action to defend our patents and uphold the integrity of our technology.”

SCN reached out to Nanolumens for a response. The company issued the following statement:

Nanolumens is aware of the lawsuit filed by Cree LED concerning a narrow segment of our product line. Cree LED has a history of filing multiple patent infringement lawsuits against various companies, including recent similar actions. While we do not comment on pending litigation, we want to clarify that the lawsuit pertains to a limited portion of our diverse portfolio of innovative solutions.

Nanolumens deeply respects and values intellectual property rights—our own, as well as those of others. We have built our reputation on innovation, quality, and integrity, and we remain confident in our development processes and the originality of our technologies.

We are thoroughly reviewing the claims and will vigorously defend against them through the appropriate legal channels. In the meantime, our commitment to delivering value to our customers remains unchanged.

scn Newsletter A daily selection of the top stories for AV integrators, resellers and consultants. Sign up below. * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

We do not expect this lawsuit to have any material impact on our business operations or our ability to serve our clients.