InfoComm 2025 Impulses: USB-C, AI, and Analog Devices

The day is almost here. InfoComm 2025 will open its doors at the Orange County Convention Center this June 7 in Orlando. Before you hit t show floor, we asked InfoComm 2025 exhibitors to talk trends, technology, inspiration, and an exclusive special sneak preview of what they’ll show in their booths.

[Products, Sessions, Insights: InfoComm 2025 on AV Network]

Today, Thomas Schultz, senior business manager, Icron | An Analog Devices Brand talks USB-C, AI, and Icron solutions.

(Image credit: Analog Devices)

SCN: What is your company’s main focus at the show this year?

Thomas Schultz: We are launching Icron’s USB 3 Raven 3301-ECO extender system and new Arbutus USB-C Extension product line. Our third-generation USB 3 Ravens are not only 70% smaller and 70% lower power than our first-generation extenders, but now also works over standard CAT 5e cabling which is an industry exclusive. Our Arbutus 63301 is a true USB-C extension solution that supports not only USB 3 data but also DisplayPort ALT mode 4Kp60 video on a single CAT 6a cable up to 100m. At the heart of both products is our ITC3300B Blackbird ASIC SoC which takes USB 3, USB 2, DisplayPort and more and converts it into standard network packets that can traverse networks and APIs for configuration and control.

SCN: What buzzwords do you expect to be the talk of InfoComm 2025?

TS: More talk about USB-C integration and how it impacts meeting spaces and general connectivity. AI will be a hot topic for the foreseeable future as it drives improvements not only directly to the end users but also behind the scenes.

Get the AVTechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

SCN: How does InfoComm inspire you?

TS: It’s almost like going to a concert or hockey game; everyone there is invested in the same thing and that kind of collective energy can be very empowering and invigorating.

SCN: How important is dedicated power management to today’s AV systems?

TS: Given the increasing requirements and interest for green technologies and eco-friendly power plans, it’s becoming critical for dedicated power management to be a part of every piece of an install. Icron's products have dedicated power management depending on the status of the USB and Video interfaces, and overall, the objective is to reduce power consumption in general, like we have done significantly with our Raven 3301-ECO.