InfoComm 2025 Impulses: AI, AVoIP, and Aurora

InfoComm 2025 heads back to the Orange County Convention Center this June 7-13 in Orlando. SCN continues its look at InfoComm 2025 exhibitors talking trends, technology, inspiration, and an exclusive special sneak preview of what they’ll show in their booths.

Today, Paul Harris, CEO/CTO, Aurora Multimedia, chats AVoIP, AI, and more.

(Image credit: Aurora Multimedia)

SCN: What is your company’s main focus at the show this year?

Paul Harris: Aurora's main focus for InfoComm 2025 is SmartSpeak Technology, the "Gooseneck without a Gooseneck" with our RXT-4D, RXT-4DV, RXT-4DW, RXT-6D, & RXT-6DW. In addition, we will be showing our IPBaseT technology which will redefine low-cost signal distribution with only 2 SKUs.

SCN: What buzzwords do you expect to be the talk of InfoComm 2025?

PH: AI seems to be the main buzzword and Aurora will be showing a few technologies taking advantage of this technology. We already introduced the first-ever control system tool using AI and we have even more to open peoples eyes and change the AV industry forever.

SCN: How does InfoComm inspire you?

PH: For Aurora it is the show we love to introduce our latest products. It is also the way we get feedback for better or worse on the products we develop so we can use that to make even more innovative products.

SCN: How does your new Dash AV software simplify AVoIP deployments?

PH: Dash AV is a free web server-based tool that allows the complete setup of an Aurora AVoIP like the VPX Series. It simplifies this with rapid deployment that can set up thousands of units in minutes. It is enterprise class as it has profiles, groups, and more. It also diagnosis the system and mass firmware updates. For the end client, it will do all the routing, previews, macros, and much more.