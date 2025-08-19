AR Effects and Huge LED Stage Deliver an Immersive Experience at Pop Music Event

Home of Munich's Bayern Basketball team, the FC Bayern Basketball Arena was transformed into an immersive concert venue for this year’s special edition of Schlagerboom, a celebration of Germany’s hit pop music.

Augmented reality (AR) effects, a huge LED stage driven by Green Hippo’s Hippotizer Media Servers, numerous state-of-the-art light projections and laser beams, combined with each audience member wearing lighted wristbands, created a ‘sea of light’ that delivered a night to remember.

Driving an Immersive Concert Experience

Jürgens TV produced the event for Bayerischer Rundfunk, and commissioned content production studio LUPIXX to create the video elements. The visuals were designed to enhance each song, visually expand the stage, and create a sense of depth. LUPIXX Visual Artist and Managing Director Saskia Olma, ramped up the video elements by integrating a tracked Spidercam with augmented reality.

Manipulating the video effects and AR elements were two Hippotizer Tierra+ MK2, three Hippotizer Boreal+ MK2 and one Hippotizer Boreal+ Media Servers, supplied by ICT.

“We needed fast and reliable machines that we can count on, and the Hippotizer Media Servers were rock-solid at every moment, allowing us to bring our creative ideas to life seamlessly,” said Olma. “We used stYpe as the tracking system for the Spidercam, and its integration with Hippotizer is well-tested, stable, and always on point. stYpe enabled us to achieve unparalleled precision and accuracy in their camera movements, resulting in a seamless integration of virtual and real-world elements.”

German singer Florian Silbereisen hosted the televised show, introducing a range of acts including Andrea Berg, Howard Carpendale, and Bonnie Tyler.

“The show’s setup was highly challenging due to limited rehearsal time and a dynamic stage configuration,” added Olma. “We had platforms that were arranged differently for each song, which meant that, in addition to our creative content, we had to integrate on-screen markers to help the crew position the platforms precisely. This required extensive coordination in advance. Each song received custom-tailored content adapted to the specific platform setup. The augmented reality elements visually extended the floor visuals and provided additional support.”

Working with ICT’s Project Manager, Martin Fröhner, to ensure a smooth technical workflow, Olma and her team created the content primarily in Notch, with the help of Cinema 4D, and rendered it in Notch LC. On the team were four Content Designers: Vlad Befus, Giulia Bowinkel, and Friedemann Banz; and Saskia Olma, who was responsible for content creation and direction for Ludwig Mond at Jürgens TV.