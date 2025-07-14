Pro AV Newsmakers: New NDI Training, a 50th Anniversary, a New CEO... and Yes, an Acquisition

After July kicked off with a flurry of acquisitions, Week 2 of the month was a bit quieter. That doesn't mean there weren't several strategic moves which occurred... and yes, there was another acquisition. Get caught up on people movers and partnerships that you should know.

People News

ACT Entertainment Expands Sales Team

ACT Entertainment has appointed two members of the lighting sales team to newly designated sales territories. Jonathan Schneider and Asha Washington have been named as regional outside sales reps. Schneider is lighting for the South-Central U.S. and Washington is for the Southeast U.S.

Schneider was a media server engineer, lighting tech, and crew chief with Upstaging for the last 11 years. He worked on various tours, including Celtic Thunder, Paul McCartney and The Rolling Stones, and served as the Hippo and network tech with the WWE for eight years. For the last five years, Washington has served as inside sales rep and, most recently, outside sales rep for Barbizon Lighting Company. Earlier, she was the technical director for the Beaufort County School District.

AtlasIED Announces Dirk Greef as Regional Sales Manager for Germany

AtlasIED appointed Dirk Greef as regional sales manager for Germany, supporting the company’s ongoing international growth and presence across Europe. Greef joins AtlasIED Europe GmbH and will be based in Germany.

Greef has over a decade of experience in the industry, having held essential sales roles in both integration and distribution. His career includes more than five years with a German integrator, where he directed the company’s sales and commercial operations. He then took on the role of area sales manager for Western Germany at a leading German distributor, where he further enhanced his market knowledge and built strong customer relationships. In his new role, Greef will focus on expanding AtlasIED’s footprint throughout Germany, introducing the company’s extensive product range to integrators, consultants, and end users across the region.

Lukas von Arx Appointed CEO of Neutrik Group

The Neutrik Group has appointed Lukas von Arx as its new chief executive officer. He officially takes on the leadership of the globally active company headquartered in Liechtenstein.

von Arx brings a wealth of international experience and leadership expertise in the cable and connectivity industry. His career has included roles at Ernst & Young, LEONI, and most recently BizLink.

At LEONI, von Arx was, among other responsibilities, in charge of establishing a new production facility in India and later led the company’s Canadian operations. He joined BizLink in 2022 as president and managing director of BizLink elocab in Canada and took over global responsibility in 2023 for the Tailor-Made Business Unit, overseeing nine sites and approximately 1,000 employees.

Company News

Introducing Dale Pro Audio Advanced Wireless Group

Dale Pro Audio and RF coordinating guru James Stoffo partner to offer custom-designed, mission-critical wireless solutions. The newly formed Dale Pro Audio Advanced Wireless Group was created to support clients from initial site survey and design to procurement and installation with a reliable wireless system tailored to customers’ exact specifications.

Stoffo authored the RF Coordination and Procedures Manual for the Olympic Committee, which has served as the radio communications and wireless microphone operations blueprint for every World Cup game since 2006. Stoffo has also designed large antenna systems for events including: two decades of Super Bowls and Rose Bowls; CMA Awards and Latin Grammy shows; and Fortune 100 corporate events, including Microsoft and Salesforce

Formed in 1956, Dale Pro Audio’s specialists have decades of experience supporting broadcast and large-scale productions all over the world. “Dale’s products and solutions are manufacturer agnostic and are focused entirely on what best meets our clients’ specific needs,” said Al Spinelli, VP of sales and operations at Dale Pro Audio.

Adam Hall Group Celebrates Its 50th Anniversary

Adam Hall Group is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2025. With over 800 guests on campus, the technology manufacturer celebrated with a big staff party in the Experience Centre at its headquarters in Neu-Anspach, Hesse, on July 4.

Together with its employees and their families, the Adam Hall Group looked back on 50 years of event technology history. One particular highlight was parked right outside the door: the restored 1972 Wings Over Europe tour bus belonging to Paul McCartney and his band Wings, discovered by co-founder and classic car fan David Kirby at an auction. The iconic bus now serves as an exhibit in the company’s own Rock ‘n Roll Library, and as an inspiring creative space for employees. It is a physical symbol of the anniversary motto: “Honoring the past, driving the future.”

50 years ago, Adam Hall founded a small company in Southend-on-Sea, England, which manufactured fittings for flight cases under the name Adam Hall Hardware. Just five years later, Kirby laid the foundations in Germany for what is now known worldwide as the Adam Hall Group. What started out small has developed over the decades into an internationally active group of companies with strong brands such as Palmer, DEFENDER, LD Systems, Cameo, Gravity, and Adam Hall Cables.

The next groundbreaking step followed in 2013: Alexander Pietschmann and Markus Jahnel took over the management of the company as part of a management buyout. Kirby remains with the company as executive chairman to this day. Today, the Adam Hall Group is a globally active company with around 400 employees worldwide and is one of the leading manufacturers in the event technology industry. The established international locations and showrooms, such as those in Barcelona, Asia, the U.K., and North America, have also contributed significantly to this.

AVer Joins HETMA as Gold Partner

AVer Information USA, an award-winning provider of video collaboration and education technology solutions, announces its role as a Gold Partner of HETMA (Higher Education Technology Managers Alliance). AVer’s partnership reflects the company’s dedication to empowering higher education through advanced audiovisual technology and aligns seamlessly with HETMA’s mission to enhance AV technology across college campuses nationwide.

As a Gold Partner, AVer will be recognized by HETMA as a catalyst for technology innovation and adoption in the higher education sector. A key initiative supported by this partnership is the HETMA Approved Program, a rigorous, independent, peer-reviewed product evaluation that streamlines technology adoption for institutions. AVer’s support of this program ensures colleges and universities can confidently implement cutting-edge solutions that meet the demands of modern learning environments.

AVer’s portfolio of video collaboration solutions is designed with higher education in mind. From immersive lecture capture to interactive hybrid classrooms, AVer’s AI-powered cameras deliver unmatched performance with features such as crystal-clear 4K resolution, powerful 30X optical zoom, and seamless integration with leading Learning Management Systems (LMS) and video platforms.

Carousel Digital Signage Software Expands Compatibility to Samsung Tizen Displays

Carousel Digital Signage now enables media player support for Samsung commercial displays built on the Samsung Smart Signage Platform (SSSP) with the Tizen operating system. This means AV integrators and IT teams can deploy digital signage on Samsung commercial TVs already in use without adding external players.

By leveraging Samsung’s embedded SoC (System on Chip) platform, Carousel now extends its reach to this vast installed base of screens, enabling customers to “keep [their] audience informed and connected” on existing Samsung panels.

SSSP displays include built‑in SoC hardware that can run apps like Carousel Cloud Player directly on the screen, making the display its own media player with no separate PC or box is required. As Samsung has noted, these SoC-equipped signage panels “can now be used as digital signage media players, negating the need for external players,” lowering the cost and complexity of deployments. Integrators mount the display and power it on rather than wiring up an external computer. Carousel’s app runs natively on the Samsung Tizen OS, so any supported display becomes a Carousel endpoint capable of playing content from the cloud.

Daktronics and Grass Valley Announce Strategic Partnership

Grass Valley and Daktronics announced a strategic technology partnership that unites Grass Valley’s live production expertise with Daktronics’ leadership in large-scale LED displays. Together, they deliver fully integrated, end-to-end solutions that enhance content creation, production efficiency, and real-time presentation for sports and entertainment venues. The collaboration underscores both companies’ shared commitment to innovation, offering venue solutions that adapt to the evolving needs of modern sports and entertainment, setting a new industry standard for immersive fan experiences and scalable infrastructure.

Several joint projects are already underway, applying the technical integration of Daktronics’ display and Show Control + Camino with Grass Valley’s IP-based live production tools. These initiatives are leveraging the combined strengths of both companies to deliver seamless, end-to-end solutions that elevate the fan experience and streamline production workflows. Details of these innovative deployments will be unveiled in the coming months.

LG and Design Mindset to Host 'Futures Workshop' for Educators' July 21-22 in Denver

LG Electronics USA, together with edtech innovator Design Mindset, will host an exclusive two-day Futures Workshop for Educators, July 21-22 at Bauer’s Candy Factory Coworking Space in Denver, CO. This invitation-only event will immerse K-12 educators, tech coaches and instructional leaders in a hands-on experience blending cutting-edge tools with visionary thinking. Interested educators can apply here.

“Education is being rewritten by rapidly evolving technologies,” said Victoria Sanville, education director at LG Electronics USA. “As educators, we need to stay ahead of the curve to provide today’s students with the best possible learning outcomes in an increasingly AI centric world. Together with Design Mindset, we’re inviting forward-thinking educators to collaborate with us on ways to move from ‘what now?’ to ‘what if?,' and co-create the future of learning.”

During the workshop, participants will enter a collaborative design lab featuring AI + Design Thinking in Action; Hands-On LG CreateBoard Sessions; Immersive AI Integration; Keynotes and Social Salons; and Vision Pitch Fest.

The workshop will kick off with a keynote by educator Kevin Brookhouser, author of, among others, The 20time Project, Code in Every Class, and Teaching Future-Ready Students. Self-described as a “Learning Animal,” Brookhouser believes the world's biggest challenges can be solved by students empowered with the right tools and guidance. He teaches language arts, computer programming, and design thinking at York School in Monterey, CA, and is a Google for Education Certified Innovator, Google Certified Trainer, and National Association of Independent Schools Teacher of the Future.

NDI Launches Pro-Level AV-over-IP Training with AVIXA Certification

NDI has launched its NDI Professional Course, a new on-demand training that is designed for AV professionals to build on their foundational knowledge and develop advanced AV over IP skills and expertise. Available now through the NDI Connected Community, the course empowers professionals to design, deploy and optimize advanced NDI workflows.

The NDI Professional Course builds on foundational concepts from its introductory course and is part of the company’s broader initiative to provide certified training to its growing global community of users. Ideal for professionals looking to gain recognition as NDI experts and seeking the tools to build scalable systems, this course empowers users to unlock the full potential of NDI.

Connected Community members receive access to the course content and all future updates for a one-time fee of $25. Participants will also obtain the NDI Professional Certificate signed by NDI’s technical director, and AVIXA certification with 3.5 Renewal Units for CTS, CTS-D, CTS-I, and ANP. The course includes workflow walkthroughs and applied use cases, offering flexible, anytime learning.

PlexusAV Selects PAG to Distribute in Canada

PlexusAV announced it has signed a distribution agreement with PAG to represent its products in Canada.

Under this new agreement, PAG Canada will lead all facets of PlexusAV engagement in Canada, including strategic business development and sales execution across all provinces and territories; technical onboarding and training tailored to integrators and specifiers; pre and post-sales support, ensuring seamless product adoption; and marketing and promotional efforts, including live demonstrations and regional events.

Telycam Simplifies Live Video Production with Elgato

Telycam has expanded the control options for its portfolio of advanced PTZ cameras with the introduction of a new plug-in for Elgato's Stream Deck family of controllers. The new integration simplifies live production workflows while enabling users to easily achieve precise camera movements and adjustments.

Elgato's Stream Deck series of controllers combine precise tactile control with easy drag-and-drop setup, unlimited customization options, space-saving form factors and an extensive third-party ecosystem. Telycam's new Stream Deck plug-in supports a wide range of Elgato models, from the compact Stream Deck Mini to the expansive Stream Deck XL and the rack-mount Stream Deck Studio.

Designed for simplicity and efficiency, the new Stream Deck plug-in for Telycam PTZ cameras lets users control pan, tilt, zoom, focus, and image settings with ease. Functions ranging from PTZ controls, presets and auto-tracking to exposure settings and white balance can be assigned to the customizable LCD buttons on Stream Deck controllers.

Legrand | AV Brands now Part of Expanded Utelogy Utelligence Alliance Partner Program

Utelogy Corporation has added Legrand|AV brands into its Utelligence Alliance Partner Program. This partnership brings expanded support for Legrand | AV brands and products. Middle Atlantic’s RackLink-enabled PDU and UPS power control solutions, as well as Vaddio AV Bridge and conferencing camera systems, are now part of the Utelogy platform, enabling deeper control, intelligent remote monitoring, and automated management across enterprise AV and UC environments.

With the growing need to manage and monitor AV infrastructure across distributed and hybrid environments, Legrand|AV’s robust hardware solutions now integrate seamlessly with Utelogy's software-driven platform. The Middle Atlantic RackLink-enabled power solutions offer intelligent power control and battery health diagnostics for any AV installation, while Vaddio conferencing systems deliver professional-grade camera automation and advanced AV switching for UC deployments.

As part of the expanding partnership, future support will be offered for Legrand | AV’s connected product line, including Luxul networking solutions. With Luxul’s routers, switches, and wireless access points, specifically designed for AV over IP and smart building environments, Utelogy plans to deliver deep integration for remote monitoring, diagnostics, and configuration. This will enable IT and AV teams to gain visibility into network performance and proactively manage connected AV systems from a single, centralized platform. Further plans on the roadmap will provide support for C2G products and networking, and more.

Wowza Accelerates AI-First Strategy with Acquisition

Wowza, known for its video streaming infrastructure for mission-critical applications, recently acquired AVA Intellect, an AI-native startup specializing in intelligent and embedded agent technology for video platforms. The acquisition reinforces Wowza’s commitment to embedding AI across the entire video lifecycle, starting with capabilities that drive immediate value for customers. As part of the acquisition, AVA’s co-founder, Mike Vitale, has joined Wowza as head of intelligence, accelerating Wowza’s shift toward an AI-first product strategy.

“What drew me to Wowza was the chance to pair next-gen AI with a platform that already powers some of the most demanding video infrastructure in the world,” Vitale said. “We’re building on that foundation with new intelligence that’s embeddable and aligned with how developers and product teams want to work today—across industries, use cases, and environments.”

“We’re integrating AVA Intellect’s agent framework into our platform to deliver video insights and real-time configuration support that adapts to customer needs," added Krish Kumar, CEO of Wowza. "It’s a practical step forward in making video delivery more intelligent and responsive."

With AVA Intellect on board, Wowza is introducing two major product innovations. First, AVA’s stream intelligence adds the ability to detect key markers and pull real-time insights directly from video. Second, its agent-based technology unlocks agent-powered experiences that enhance every stage of the user journey, bringing more intelligence and automation to Wowza’s video infrastructure. Beyond better usability, the new features cut friction, boost productivity, and elevate the streaming experience across every industry for Wowza’s customers.

Pro AV Around the Globe

1 SOUND announced its partnership with JS Audio Solutions, naming them the official 1 SOUND distributor for New Zealand, Australia, and the Oceania region. With over 20 years of experience, JS Audio Solutions is a trusted provider of premium AV solutions. This collaboration marks 1 SOUND’s debut into the markets, broadening its global presence.

SoundTube Entertainment named AVIT Vision as its new exclusive distributor in Spain. Based in Seville, AVIT Vision will offer the full portfolio of SoundTube products, including its Dante-enabled speakers, outdoor solutions, and SolidDrive sound transducers. Known for their technical expertise and customer support, AVIT Vision will provide integrators with localized inventory, technical training, and pre- and post-sales support.

Digital signage and integrated solutions specialist, Scala, officially opened its new showroom in Central London, U.K. Located just a short walk from Angel underground station, the showroom will serve as a dynamic hub for technology demonstrations, partner meetings, and educational initiatives all supporting Scala’s presence in the U.K. and across the wider European market. The Scala London showroom was officially opened on the evening of the July 9 with a party attended by key integration partners.