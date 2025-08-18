Flame On! Disney's Space Mountain Becomes Canvas for Fantastic Projection Mapping

Disneyland's Space Mountain now entertains inside and out.

The Human Torch blazes a 4 into the sky on the side of Space Mountain in Disney.
The latest entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, The Fantastic Four: First Steps has been a box office hit on the big screen. Its Disney projection-mapping spectacular has also been a massive hit, entertaining park guests to a larger-than-life projection-mapping show on the exterior of Space Mountain.

Being shown only at Disneyland as part of its 70th anniversary celebration, the short show brings Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Johnny Storm, and Ben Grimm from the depths of space to the side of one of Disneyland's most iconic rides. As with most Disney productions, we don't know much; however, this was shot in 4K and created in collaboration between Disney’s VFX and Visual Systems teams.

The show started on July 25 in conjunction with the film's release and runs through Sept. 21. It lasts about two minutes and runs multiple times per night. Can't make it to Anaheim, CA, to see it? Check it out in all it's glory below.

Excelsior!

