Denny Sanford PREMIER Center Gets a Digital Display Refresh

Daktronics is once again providing LED technology at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls, SD, as a digital refresh of the original installation for the building’s opening in 2014. The project includes a continuously curved center-hung video display being and 11 courtside scorers tables that will be delivered ahead of the Summit League Tournament in March.

Featuring one large display with a continuous curve, the center-hung will deliver 1,775 square feet of digital content. The display will measure 18x98.5 feet in circumference enhanced image clarity and contrast to visitors in every seat of the venue.

The display totals more than 11.3 million pixels to show live video, instant replays, game information, statistics, graphics, animations, and sponsorship messages, depending on the needs of the event. It is capable of variable content zoning to show one large image round the entire display or to show multiple zones of digital content simultaneously.

“Daktronics is thrilled to once again partner with the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center and the City of Sioux Falls on these exciting upgrades,” said Matt Warnke, Daktronics sales representative. “The new displays, including the new center-hung, will provide for more flexibility in promotion of their events, sponsors and in-game enhancement. Having the opportunity to showcase our latest product offerings and highlight what our employees help create makes projects like these even more memorable.”

(Image credit: Daktronics)

Additionally, 11 LED scorers tables will be delivered ahead of the basketball tournament in March. Each table measures approximately 2.5x10 feet and each features a 3.9mm pixel spacing. These can be organized in any configuration, including multiple tables on each side of the court, to appeal to fans with supplemental statistics, graphics and game information.