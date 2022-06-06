Brompton Technology's Roadmap to IC22

AVT Question: Please share your company's philosophy, vision, and product roadmap heading into InfoComm 2022. [June 2022]

Thought Leader: Sean Sheridan, Regional Technical Manager, Americas at Brompton Technology (opens in new tab)

Brompton Technology is a specialty manufacturer of LED processors based in London, UK. Since 2012, we’ve been delivering world-class products, with a heavy focus on customers in live events and concert touring. The road-worthiness proven in these areas have helped us make a name for ourselves as the most dependable option LED processing. We also bring a feature set and ease of use that is truly second to none. This is born out in the fact that the very first processors we delivered, 10 years ago, can still be found in working rental inventories today. Those early products are still capable of being updated, as well!

"Brompton Technology is a specialty manufacturer of LED processors based in London, UK. Since 2012, we’ve been delivering world-class products, with a heavy focus on customers in live events and concert touring." —Sean Sheridan, Regional Technical Manager, Americas at Brompton Technology

At InfoComm 2022, we’ll be showing our full range of processors, from the HD-compatible S4 and T1, to our 4K S8 and flagship SX40 units.

At Brompton, we never stop improving and innovating. One recent example is our Hydra camera measurement system, a product we created due to the lack of capabilities found in off-the-shelf calibration systems for LED. Hydra turns the legacy calibration process on its head, and by truly understanding what each LED on a panel is capable of, our processors are able to achieve a very high level of performance, especially when dealing with HDR sources. We call this process Dynamic Calibration.

In addition to hardware developments, we’re constantly pushing new feature updates (always free of charge!) in our Tessera software. Over the past couple of years, we’ve found our products being used heavily in broadcast, XR, and virtual production for film. So, our most recently added features have been quality-of-life improvements for using LED in-camera. Some of these latest features are Frame Remapping, ShutterSync, 3D LUT, and camera tracking implementations. Please stop by our booth to say hello and check out the latest developments!

InfoComm (opens in new tab) Booth: N529

Roadmaps to IC22: InfoComm 2022 Exhibitors Share Insider's Perspective

Check out the more than 50 Roadmaps here! (opens in new tab)

56 AV/IT Company Roadmaps 2022

>> 22Miles Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Absen Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> AMX Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> ATEN Technologies Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> AtlasIED Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Atlona Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Auton Motorized Systems Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Avnu Alliance Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Barix Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Barco Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> BenQ America Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Biamp Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Black Box Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> BlueJeans by Verizon Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> BrightSign Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> C2G Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Chief Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> ClearOne Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Crestron Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Daktronics Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Datapath Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> EPOS Audio Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Hall Technologies Roadmap 2022

>> IHSE USA Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Intel Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Just Add Power Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Kramer Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Legrand|AV Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Listen Technologies Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Logitech Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> LynTec Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Macnica Roadmap 2022

>> Matrox Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Meyer Sound Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> NETGEAR Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Nureva Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Optoma Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Planar Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Poly Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Prysm Systems Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> PTZOptics Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> QSC Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Red Dot Digital Media Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> RTI Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Samsung Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> SAVI Controls Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Sennheiser Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Shure Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Sonic Foundry Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Sony Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Utelogy Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Vanco International Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> ViewSonic Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> VuWall Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Xilica Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Yamaha Unified Communications Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Zoom Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)