Cleerline Launches Intuitive Web-Based Configurator

The Cleerline Technology Group has introduced a web-based B-to-B configuration tool to streamline the ordering process for prefabricated fiber patch cables of any length or quantity. Integrators simply select the desired fiber optic cable, connector style, cable length, and any available options from easy drop-down menus to obtain a quote and complete their order. All cables are tested to exceed industry standards prior to shipping.

Cleerline offers prefabricated patch cables in any length, constructed using their SSF or their BendSafe fibers to significantly improve efficiency on the jobsite. Integrators can choose from multimode or single-mode fiber, add options such as staggered connectors and pull-eyes, making it easier to pull the cables through conduit. Every cable is expertly assembled, polished, and tested to exceed industry standards. Single-ended termination is also available, allowing technicians to snake the unterminated end through constricted spaces, with only one end to terminate on the jobsite. For every network or AV installation, Cleerline makes it easier than ever to get the job done right.

Cleerline continues to enhance fiber connectivity for integration pros due to its easy termination, strength, and bend insensitivity to achieve long-term reliability.