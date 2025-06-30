Audinate Acquires Iris. Here's What You Need to Know

Audinate has entered into an agreement to acquire Iris Studio, which specializes in AI-powered, cloud-based camera control technology. Audinate and Iris are actively working on integrating future roadmaps to bring Iris functionality to Dante customers.

Iris offers a control-first video production platform that enables users to seamlessly manage cameras remotely, providing features like AI-driven auto tracking, real-time color correction and cloud recording, all from a single, cloud-based interface. The Iris platform is brand-agnostic and is currently enabled on a wide range of PTZ cameras on the market.

“The addition of Iris to the Dante ecosystem is a major step forward for the Dante platform,” commented Aidan Williams, co-founder and CEO of Audinate. “Combining Iris's broad applicability and cutting-edge remote production capabilities with powerful cloud-based management software like Dante Director will provide significant value for customers managing the millions of Dante-enabled devices in the field today.”

(Image credit: Audinate | Iris)

The acquisition of Iris strengthens Audinate’s video platform capabilities while also accelerating its broader vision for interoperable control and management across the AV device ecosystem. Iris enables OEMs with native cloud-based control directly into their devices, allowing users to remotely access, control, manage and monitor devices in real time - without the need for additional hardware. Iris has partnered with 14 different camera manufacturers, including Lumens, PTZOptics, Marshall, BirdDog, Telycam, AIDA, and more. Beyond cameras, the Iris software platform is also applicable to a variety of AV products, including encoders, decoders, vision mixers, and more.

The addition of Iris will bring greater value to Dante customers across a range of markets, including corporate, entertainment, sports, government, houses of worship, broadcast, and education. By combining advanced features like remote PTZ control, AI auto-tracking, color correction, and cloud recording with the capabilities of Dante Studio, AV professionals can deliver more flexible, efficient, and intelligent audio-visual experiences.

Iris’s current employees will join Audinate following transaction completion and will work in collaboration with Audinate’s teams to continue to expand the capabilities of the Iris platform and to integrate its functionality with Dante products.

“At Iris, we set out to rethink AV device control—intelligent, intuitive, and accessible from anywhere,” said Noah Johnson, CEO of Iris. “Partnering with Audinate gives us the scale, reach, and deep AV expertise to accelerate our roadmap and bring our vision to the next level.”