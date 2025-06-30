'LG CreateBoard Prep' Software Promotes Flexibility in the Classroom

LG is set to debut its new “LG CreateBoard Prep." The free software platform expands the flexibility and functionality of the LG CreateBoard by extending its capabilities to PCs and tablets. This software-first approach complements the LG CreateBoard hardware, which features a 4K UHD IPS display and 50-point multi-touch technology.

“License-free LG CreateBoard Prep is the game-changing software educators have been waiting for,” said Victoria Sanville, education director at LG Electronics USA. “For the first time, teachers and students can create, prepare, and organize lessons from anywhere on their personal laptops or tablets and instantly project them onto the LG CreateBoard when class begins. It’s about giving educators more freedom and time to focus on what matters most: teaching.”

With LG CreateBoard Prep, lesson creation is no longer confined to the classroom. Educators can prepare and customize interactive lessons from home, the teacher’s lounge, or on the go, then bring them to life instantly on the LG CreateBoard in the classroom. Likewise, students can engage from their own devices, supporting a more flexible, blended, and participatory learning environment.

Featuring more than 2,000 preloaded lessons across core subjects, including Common Core-aligned math, ESL in multiple languages, science, social studies, SEL, quizzes, and presentation templates, LG CreateBoard Prep makes it easy to build engaging content for any subject or grade level. Teachers can also import existing files (including *.notebook and *.flipchart formats), along with Google Slides, PowerPoint decks, PDFs, images, and more.

The software allows real-time collaboration. Students can participate in live lessons, quizzes, and open-ended feedback directly from their own devices, bringing the interactivity of the LG CreateBoard from the screen to every corner of the classroom or beyond.

“LG CreateBoard Prep transforms the LG CreateBoard from an in-room teaching tool into a hub for 360-degree engagement,” said Sanville. “Now, any device becomes a powerful part of the learning experience, whether you’re building lessons at home, reviewing materials on a student laptop, or collaborating live during class. It’s freedom, flexibility, and functionality in one platform.”