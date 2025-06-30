Extron Adds Two New Column Array Speakers to the CA Series

Extron has unveiled the two newest models in the CA Series of Column Array Speakers. Introducing the CA 83T 30-inch Eight Driver Column Array Speaker and the CA 43T 17-inch Four Driver Column Array Speaker.

These new models offer customers new size options for a broader range of sound reinforcement applications. Designed for outstanding speech intelligibility, especially in reverberant environments, these new speakers feature a sleek modern aesthetic and flexible mounting options, making them ideal for any installation.

“Customers asked for smaller column array speakers to join our CA 163, so we are now proud to deliver two new CA Series speakers, the CA 83T and CA 43T,” said Casey Hall, chief marketing officer for Extron. “These are perfect for adding column array speakers to small or medium size acoustically challenging spaces or to supplement sound reinforcement in larger spaces used alongside our existing CA 163 long throw column array speaker.”

The CA 83T and CA 43T can be used as either standalone or as supplemental speakers alongside the CA 163. Their matched 3-inch (76.2 mm) drivers, ensure consistent voicing throughout the entire series, making them ideal as fill speakers in multi‑speaker applications. Two mounting systems are available to accommodate different room layouts and sizes. PT models include a pan and tilt mount for maximum speaker aiming flexibility, while LP models include a low‑profile mount for minimal protrusion from the wall. The CA Series is available in black or white paintable enclosures.