Crestron Releases 1 Beyond Cameras 2.0 Firmware Update

Is your presentation space looking for more cameras with even more control? Well, then there is good news on the horizon. Crestron Electronics has released a firmware update for its 1 Beyond intelligent video camera line. The new 1 Beyond cameras 2.0 firmware introduces intelligent switching for up to five cameras in a single room alongside a host of powerful features that enhance tracking, automation, and integration in workplace and learning spaces. This latest feature set is ideal for middle-market collaboration and presentation rooms to bring multi-camera switching capabilities to even more spaces.

Crestron’s 1 Beyond cameras, which originally allowed users to deploy one primary device and one presenter-tracking companion, now support intelligent switching for more cameras. With the new 2.0 firmware, users can target medium-sized rooms and connect up to four i12 or i20 companion cameras to a primary i12 camera for a more dynamic and automated experience.

Intelligent switching between all deployed cameras can be automated using visual cues for i-Series cameras or a custom Crestron Control program, which can switch between i-Series and p-Series cameras. The new 1 Beyond multi-cam module helps integrators create custom programs based on triggers, like from ceiling microphones. This flexibility allows integrators and users to tailor camera behavior to the unique needs of each space while maintaining a streamlined, single USB connection from the primary camera to the video conferencing system. New configuration options allow for camera prioritization and will automatically switch to capture movement in essential areas like a whiteboard or lectern.

“As the workplace continues to evolve, Crestron remains committed to delivering intelligent video solutions that harness the power of automation and AI for framing and tracking to elevate the meeting experience,” said Brad Hintze, EVP of global marketing at Crestron. “This update reflects direct feedback from our dealers and clients, giving organizations even greater flexibility to create scalable, engaging, and seamless collaboration environments.”

Beyond expanding intelligent switching, the firmware update adds powerful enhancements to the 1 Beyond camera lineup including recallable presenter tracking profiles in i20 cameras; face priority focus in p-Series cameras; seamless DM NVX AV-over-IP technology integration; and home position for p-Series Cameras.