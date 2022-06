ATEN Technology's Roadmap to IC22

AVT Question: Please share your company's philosophy, vision, and product roadmap heading into InfoComm 2022. [June 2022]

Thought Leader: Christian Young, Pro AV Product Manager for ATEN Technology (opens in new tab)

ATEN has been working hard to help our partners meet the new needs for AV and will showcase these solutions at InfoComm 2022. Our company is focused on providing connectivity and control solutions that foster emerging AV environments that enable the amount of interactivity and flexibility required to build a new, better normal. We work with our partners to meet the demands of these new requirements and challenges and to find the best solutions.

"I am eagerly looking forward to supporting new AV experiences as the application of collaborative and immersive AV technology is applied in new and unpredictable ways to delight and excite everyone." —Christian Young, Pro AV Product Manager for ATEN Technology

We have been working to enable hybrid and remote environments in a variety of industries. Education has new requirements to support remote and in person classrooms and lecture halls. Entertainment has been revolutionized, with new immersive and mixed reality experiences. Office spaces and meeting rooms have transformed to support the hybrid work environment and focus on creating new collaboration spaces.

We are also working with partners to develop immersive environments with our HDBaseT video extenders that meet their needs for long-range AV transmission and quick, responsive equipment. Our video presentation switches, control boxes, and content creation products are being used to transform offices and classrooms into collaborative experiences for both remote and local participants.

I am eagerly looking forward to supporting new AV experiences as the application of collaborative and immersive AV technology is applied in new and unpredictable ways to delight and excite everyone. I believe AV technology is just on the cusp of supporting a new collaborative and immersive world.

InfoComm (opens in new tab) Booth: N635

