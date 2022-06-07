22Miles's Roadmap to IC22

AVT Question: Please share your company's philosophy, vision, and product roadmap heading into InfoComm 2022. [June 2022]

Thought Leader: Tomer Mann, CRO at 22Miles (opens in new tab)

While the past couple of years have been tumultuous to say the least, the evolution of technology has been incredible. We’ve entered the golden age of visual communications, and our team has been hard at work to deliver on integrators’ every demand to best serve their businesses, employees, and customers. Visual communications have gotten more flexible, effective, and easier to deploy. Solutions including digital signage, wayfinding, and space management are taking hold, from venues and hotels to universities and corporate campuses, and they’re getting better with age.

"For InfoComm 2022, we’re thrilled to show off everything we’ve worked to master—and there’s so much to share that we’ll be all over the place." —Tomer Mann, CRO at 22Miles

For InfoComm 2022, we’re thrilled to show off everything we’ve worked to master—and there’s so much to share that we’ll be all over the place. As the content software solution for the Las Vegas Convention Center’s video wall solutions, wayfinding, space management, and more—attendees will be using 22Miles systems to explore the entire show. You’ll be fully immersed in what 22Miles can do from the moment you walk in the door, greeted by massive displays powered by our content management software. You can find our technology everywhere—from the Tesla loop to booths on the show floor—using our interactive wayfinding on the official LVCC app.

In partnership with leading hardware brands, including Mimo Tablets (N2223), Crestron (W603), Brightsign (N735), Peerless-AV (N2831), Sharp/NEC (N2305), Philips (N2021), and more—22Miles will be present in several booths across the show floor. Swing by to learn and see how the integrated visual communication, 3D wayfinding, Carry2Mobile, room booking, and directory experiences can take your business to the next level.

InfoComm (opens in new tab) Booths: N2223, N735, N2305, N2021, W603, N2831

Roadmaps to IC22: InfoComm 2022 Exhibitors Share Insider's Perspective

Check out the more than 50 Roadmaps here! (opens in new tab)

56 AV/IT Company Roadmaps 2022

>> 22Miles Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Absen Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> AMX Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> ATEN Technologies Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> AtlasIED Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Atlona Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Auton Motorized Systems Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Avnu Alliance Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Barix Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Barco Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> BenQ America Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Biamp Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Black Box Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> BlueJeans by Verizon Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> BrightSign Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> C2G Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Chief Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> ClearOne Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Crestron Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Daktronics Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Datapath Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> EPOS Audio Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Hall Technologies Roadmap 2022

>> IHSE USA Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Intel Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Just Add Power Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Kramer Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Legrand|AV Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Listen Technologies Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Logitech Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> LynTec Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Macnica Roadmap 2022

>> Matrox Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Meyer Sound Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> NETGEAR Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Nureva Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Optoma Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Planar Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Poly Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Prysm Systems Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> PTZOptics Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> QSC Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Red Dot Digital Media Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> RTI Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Samsung Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> SAVI Controls Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Sennheiser Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Shure Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Sonic Foundry Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Sony Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Utelogy Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Vanco International Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> ViewSonic Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> VuWall Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Xilica Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Yamaha Unified Communications Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Zoom Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)