Audience Engagement 2025: 22Miles

AVT Question: Please share insights on emerging trends, best practices for creating high-quality content that engages audiences, and choosing the best tools for production.

Thought Leader: Tomer Mann, Chief Product Officer at 22Miles

When it comes to visual communications, content is everything. Despite its central role in system success, however, content was long regarded as outside the purview of the integrator or technology manager. No more: Over the past five years, the rise of unified, highly integrated content management has changed that reality, putting AV professionals at the center of successful content creation and maintenance.

Now, API integration with critical enterprise platforms allows a content management system (CMS) to automatically refresh content. Enterprise employees can see real-time business analytics; hospitality and venue staff can get instant back-of-house schedule and work order updates; and university students can browse upcoming events alongside the latest images and videos from official campus social feeds.

While automation keeps content current, AI-assisted templates help make it engaging and on brand. For example, the 22Miles CMS offers customers access to a massive library of content templates, automatically customized with appropriate branding, logos, colors, and fonts. Users can customize interactive experiences like room booking in a matter of minutes, send the new content through the appropriate approval workflows, and push it out to the appropriate signs, apps, and devices—all through a web browser.

The way users consume content has also changed. It’s not enough to deliver real-time updates and useful tools to signs and room boards; you need to get that content to desktops, UCC devices, and mobile devices as well. A truly unified CMS simplifies this process, allowing you to push the same content to multiple applications with optimized layouts.

As content has become more automated and dependent on integration, it has been pulled into the AV orbit. Now, the CMS platform and workflows we spec and design are central to a fresh, engaging experience throughout the lifetime of the solution.