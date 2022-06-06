RTI's Roadmap to IC22

AVT Question: Please share your company's philosophy, vision, and product roadmap heading into InfoComm 2022. [June 2022]

Thought Leader: Bill Hensley, Head of Global Marketing at RTI (opens in new tab)

Elevating performance and efficiency for integrators will be front and center at the RTI and Blustream booths, which are right next to each other at InfoComm 2022. For RTI, the focus will be on control solutions for a variety of installations, from collaboration spaces to hospitality, with programming made faster by our newly released Integration Designer 11 and its rich, innovative tools that make it easier for integrators to deliver exceptional solutions for every need. It features the all-new "Coral" template, with pre-configured home pages, swappable backgrounds, customizable scroll bars across the touchscreens, and new fonts—all with auto-programming and a built-in driver store that adds efficiency to every project. We’ll illustrate the breadth of control opportunities RTI provides integrators, including new integrations ideal for office environments, 4K UHD Video over IP controlled natively within the RTI environment, plus RTI Music with our new Music Streamers and partnership with SoundMachine streaming music service that can create recurring revenue for integrators.

"For RTI, the focus will be on control solutions for a variety of installations, from collaboration spaces to hospitality, with programming made faster by our newly released Integration Designer 11 and its rich, innovative tools that make it easier for integrators to deliver exceptional solutions for every need." —Bill Hensley, Head of Global Marketing at RTI

Our partner Blustream will showcase award-winning AV distribution solutions, including its lineup of HDBaseT, video over IP, and HDMI distribution products that integrate effortlessly with all the major control platforms, including RTI. From matrixes to multi-format presentation switchers and more, the Blustream philosophy is to make advanced features standard, such as enabling 4K 18Gbps 4:4:4 resolutions across primary Blustream HDMI and HDBaseT products sold in the US. The Blustream Multicast UHD video over IP platform uses lossless compression technology to deliver virtually latency-free HDMI video up to 328 feet over a 1Gb network switch. Innovative new products include the multi-format HEX70HDUK-KIT extender set—an HDMI 2.0 4K 60Hz 4:4:4 (18Gbps) HDCP2.2 HDBaseT solution using CSC technology to deliver HDMI, USB-C, and DisplayPort over a single Cat cable. Audio solutions on display include the new Dante-enabled networked power amplifier—the NPA100DA. For collaboration, the Blustream AMF41W enables a BYOD solution that eliminates the complexity of setting up guest networks.

InfoComm (opens in new tab) Booths: RTI (W2860), Blustream (W2761)

Roadmaps to IC22: InfoComm 2022 Exhibitors Share Insider's Perspective

