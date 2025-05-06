InfoComm 2025 Impulses: Vanguard Goes Sidewinder and Talks Tariffs

Michael Wiener discusses trends, products, and what to expect at the Vanguard booth in Orlando this June.

In just about one month, InfoComm 2025 opens its doors at the Orange County Convention Center this June 7-13 in Orlando. SCN continues its month-long preview, turning to several InfoComm 2025 exhibitors to talk trends, technology, inspiration, and an exclusive special sneak preview of what they’ll show in their booths.

[Products, Sessions, Insights: InfoComm 2025 on AV Network]

In today's edition of the InfoComm 2025 Impulses series, we chat with Michael Wiener, CEO and founder of Vanguard LED Displays.

SCN: What is your company’s main focus at the show this year?

Michael Wiener: Vanguard’s main focus at this year’s show will be discussing the tariff situation. Should the tariff issue be miraculously resolved before the show our main focus will be our Infinity controllers.

SCN: What buzzwords do you expect to be the talk of InfoComm 2025?

MW: The potential terrible impact of tariffs on our industry.

SCN: How does InfoComm inspire you?

MW: Vanguard is inspired because this is the best-attended show of the year affecting our industry. All the key decision makers will be in attendance.

SCN: What was the inspiration behind the new Sidewinder LED, and what makes it unique in the industry?

MW: The inspiration for the “Sidewinder” product was the need for a display to not occupy wall space or window views when not in use. In boardrooms wall space can be at a premium. Whether permanently installed in a ceiling or hung on supports the Sidewinder can be rolled down for viewing and then rolled up and be out of the way the rest of the time. Another application is cruise ships, where a display, when not in use can be rolled up and reduce the exposure to salt air and salt water. The Sidewinder has an epoxy resin coating that makes it impact, salt air and water resistant. Even though the Sidewinder consists of many individual horizontal modules, when in place the surface is perfectly flat, showing no horizontal lines.

Wayne Cavadi
Wayne Cavadi
Senior Content Manager

Wayne Cavadi is the senior content manager of Systems Contractor News. Prior to taking a leap into the Pro AV industry, Wayne was a journalist and content lead for Turner Sports, covering the NCAA, PGA, and Major and Minor League Baseball. His work has been featured in a variety of national publications including Bleacher Report, Lindy's Magazine, MLB.com and The Advocate. When not writing, he hosts the DII Nation Podcast, committed to furthering the stories and careers of NCAA Division II student-athletes. Follow his work on Twitter at @WayneCavadi_2 or the SCN mag Twitter page.

