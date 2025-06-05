InfoComm 2025 Impulses: Matrox Video and the Convergence of Pro AV and Broadcast

We are just days away from InfoComm 2025. Before the show floor opens on June 7 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, we asked InfoComm 2025 exhibitors to discuss trends, technology, inspiration, and an exclusive special sneak preview of what they’ll show in their booths.

Today, Kim Brown, marketing manager, Matrox Video talks standards and the continuing convergence of AV and broadcast.

SCN: What is your company’s main focus at the show this year?

Kim Brown: Matrox Video is championing open standards and showcasing how our interoperable solutions solve real-world AV challenges. We aim to help integrators and end users build flexible, standards-based systems with real-world value.

SCN: What buzzwords do you expect to be the talk of InfoComm 2025?

KB: Open standards, interoperability, IPMX, SMPTE ST 2110, and the broadcast and Pro AV convergence are set to dominate conversations.

SCN: How does InfoComm inspire you?

KB: InfoComm is where inspiration meets innovation. It’s our opportunity to connect in person with customers, partners, and visionaries—exchanging ideas, gaining valuable insights, and fueling the creativity that drives the AV industry forward. Every conversation is the chance to learn more about the evolving needs of the AV industry!

SCN: In a command and control environment, how do you coordinate your KVM solutions with your AV signal management solutions?

KB: Interoperability is key to building flexible, future-ready control room systems, and we achieve this by developing standards-based solutions that work together. For example, we developed the world’s first IPMX and ST 2110 IP KVM extender, Avio 2, which integrates seamlessly with our AV signal management and video wall products in a unified ecosystem. This enables operators to control remote computers, switch between sources, and collaborate across locations from a single workstation.