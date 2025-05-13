InfoComm 2025 Product and Presentation Watch: SDVoE, 4KZ Camera, Speakers, and More

InfoComm 2025 is right around the corner. In the days leading up to Pro AV's biggest U.S. event, well showcase some new products and can't-miss presentations at booths on the show floor.

Today, take a look at what Telycam, SDVoE Alliance, SoundTube, Nanolumens, and Haivision are bringing to Orlando.

Haivision to Debut the Kraken X1 Rugged

Haivision will bring its new Kraken X1 Rugged to booth 675. Designed for maximum operational impact at the tactical edge, Kraken X1 Rugged processes full-motion video (FMV), delivering low-latency encoding, transcoding, and AI-enhanced video and metadata to support tough mission demands in the extreme environments.

Precision-engineered to meet any video processing challenge in forward-deployed ISR missions, the Kraken X1 Rugged packs AI capabilities and low-latency video performance into a compact, and fanless appliance. Engineered to meet MIL-STD ruggedization requirements in a small form factor device, Kraken X1 Rugged provides enhanced video processing for ISR missions in the most demanding environments, including UAVs, manned aircraft, vehicles, towers, ships, and more.

Kraken X1 Rugged derives its high-density power from the NVIDIA Jetson Orin platform with next-gen GPU acceleration. Along with the ability to encode/transcode up to four 1080p HD streams, Kraken X1 Rugged can enhance situational awareness with real-time AI processing at the edge, capable of running third-party AI models directly on sensor-equipped platforms that are deployed in the field, instead of transporting the sensor feeds for processing to cloud data centers far from the action. By processing at the tactical edge, Kraken X1 Rugged can provide higher-quality intelligence delivered more reliably, more quickly, and more securely.

Nanolumens to Showcase Newly Launched Aurora

Nanolumens will debut Aurora, a new high-performance video processing platform at booth 3081. Aurora represents Nanolumens’ expansion into video processing, emphasizing the company's vision for delivering seamless, end-to-end display ecosystems.

Aurora has been purposefully engineered to work exclusively with Nanolumens displays, unlike traditional LED processors built for compatibility across a wide range of vendors. The joint approach eliminates the guesswork and compatibility pitfalls with configuration and the calibration of files, which integrators often face and allows Nanolumens to maintain complete control over the entire display system, from pixels to processing.

Aurora delivers high-quality visual accuracy with 23-bit output and 12-bit input for true-to-life color representation. Aurora’s auto-calibration feature simplifies screen setup and tile replacement, while intelligent scaling ensures content remains crisp and legible without warping or distortion. The platform is bandwidth-efficient, achieving high-quality visuals while using roughly half the data lines compared to conventional processors. Aurora features superior dimming capabilities, allowing it to maintain consistent image quality at low and high brightness levels, which is essential for environments that demand low luminance reproduction. Users also benefit from a web-based Video Wall Manager for intuitive content control and built-in diagnostics that automatically detect and suggest solutions.

SDVoE Alliance Brings Zero Latency and No Compression for High-Performance Applications

The SDVoE Alliance will present a series of interactive demonstrations at InfoComm 2025, highlighting the capabilities of SDVoE technology in delivering zero latency and no compression for a broad range of real-time, high-performance applications. As part of SDVoE Alliance’s Power of 10 initiative, the SDVoE Alliance’s live demonstrations, presented by Christie and IDK Corporation, will showcase how SDVoE technology powers seamless integration for various professional AV environments.

Christie will demonstrate SDVoE’s high-performance capabilities with a live event application, where a prerecorded live event will seamlessly transition between live camera feeds. The demonstration will illustrate SDVoE’s zero latency and Instaswitch capabilities in a live production setting, emphasizing the importance of synchronized audio and video for concert feeds. The demonstration will show how SDVoE enhances live event experiences by ensuring high-quality, flawless video performance.

IDK Corporation will highlight SDVoE’s versatility in a conference room setting, showcasing its capabilities with a BYOD USB 2.0 setup. A live, interactive conference room table connected to a conference room will demonstrate SDVoE’s zero latency and InstaSwitch capabilities. By integrating no-compromise USB 2.0 alongside video over a single 10G link, the demonstration will show how SDVoE simplifies conference room setups without compromising performance or image quality.

SoundTube to Showcase New BAA, TAA-Compliant U.S,-Made Dante-Enabled PoE In-Ceiling Speakers

SoundTube Entertainment will unveil its U.S.-manufactured in-ceiling speakers at booth 2813. The Dante/AES67 IP-enabled PoE IPD-CM62-BGM-II-US speakers were designed with SoundTube's commitment to domestic manufacturing, networked audio, and product excellence in mind.

This new model, part of the CM-BGM-II-US series, represents SoundTube's dedication to meeting the requirements of the Buy American Act (BAA) and Trade Agreements Act (TAA). This compliance ensures that government entities and projects requiring U.S.-made products can confidently specify and install SoundTube speakers.

The speaker features a 6.5-inch coaxial woofer with a 1-inch silk dome tweeter. It features BroadBeam Ring technology and a tuned port on the baffle provides smooth off-axis performance, mid-range clarity and bass response to 60 Hz (-10 dB). Low-latency digital audio, power, and control are delivered to the speaker via standard category cable. They are suitable for a wide range of networked audio needs, including retail and hospitality spaces.

The Telycam Vision+ 4KZ Professional Box Camera

Telycam will debut its new Vision+ 4KZ professional box camera. Designed with an array of features in a compact form factor, the Vision+ 4KZ delivers the same high quality of Telycam's PTZ cameras for use cases that don't require remote pan and tilt. Telycam will showcase the Vision+ 4KZ in booth 3088.

The Vision+ 4KZ combines a 1/1.8-inch, nine-megapixel CMOS sensor with innovative image processing to capture lifelike 4K/60fps video. Twenty-times optical zoom enables clear close-ups at long distances, while its advanced focusing algorithm provides rapid, accurate auto-focus even while zooming. A 1080p output can be cropped from the 4K Ultra HD image, with a choice of two intelligent tracking options: auto-framing dynamically adjusts the view to keep subjects centered, while auto-tracking uses advanced AI algorithms to identify and follow a subject even in complex environments.

The Vision+ 4KZ's integrated color screen and five-button control panel display key camera parameters and enable easy, on-camera adjustments. The camera can also be remotely managed via an intuitive, browser-based web interface and standard control protocols. Its flexible connectivity includes HDMI and USB outputs; 3.5mm line-level and mini XLR (with phantom power) audio inputs; and AV over IP and streaming outputs including NDI HX3, SRT, RTSP, RTMP and more.