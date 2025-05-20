InfoComm 2025 Product Watch: Content Sharing, PTZs, Open-Standards Extenders, and More

InfoComm 2025 is just weeks away. Whether you can make it to Orlando or will be following from afar, we have you covered with all the preshow news you need. We will showcase some can't-miss new products in the lead up to the show.

[New Products and InfoComm Insights]

Today, check out what Boom, Cleerline, Datapath, Marshall, and Matrox Video will debut at InfoComm.

Boom to Unveil New Pro AV Innovations

Boom Collaboration has developed the Boom ARC smart bridge for seamless host switching between in-room and Bring Your Own Meeting (BYOM) deployments. Attendees will get to get their first glimpse at booth 3329.

Highlights include its own dedicated wireless content sharing solution as well as an innovative expandable speakerphone with advanced AI noise cancelling capabilities that can link up to a further seven devices.

In addition, Boom will showcase its ‘meeting room in-a-box’ video kit range and the HALO video bar which boasts ultra HD 4K performance, a wide angle 120-degree field of view, AI Auto-framing and speaker-tracking, 10x ePTZ, six digital array mics, plus the option of up to eight additional expandable mics.

Cleerline to Showcase Enhanced Fiber Test Kit

(Image credit: Cleerline)

The Cleerline Technology Group will showcase its recently introduced SSF-TKITE-200 Basic Fiber Testing Kit at booth 3921. The new and enhanced qualification testing solution is designed to support technology integrators in the field as they install a single-mode or multimode fiber optic network infrastructure.

Get the AVTechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

[How Fiber and POE Coexist]

The new Cleerline test kit enables installers to ascertain cable and termination integrity onsite, quickly determining signal dB loss over distance using an OLS (optical light source) OPM (optical power meter) testing platform. Integrators can be sure that their fiber infrastructure meets or exceeds industry standards, providing clients with the fastest, high-bandwidth ecosystem available. Cleerline’s new OLS/OPM test kit is an easy-to-operate qualification solution that gives installers confidence on every jobsite.

Marshall Electronics to Highlight Its CV612-TBI/TWI PTZ Camera

(Image credit: Marshall Electronics)

Marshall Electronics will highlight its CV612-TBI/TWI PTZ camera at booth 3843. The auto-tracking, Marshall CV612, available in black and white models, features the ability to automatically track, follow and frame presenters using AI facial learning for accurate and smooth self-adjusting maneuvers. With advanced AI tracking, the PTZ camera “learns” who is the prime subject and won’t “lose” the presenter when other persons or objects enter the shot.

Equipped with 12X optical and a 15X digital zoom, the CV612 offers a 4.1mm-49.2mm (6.6-70.3 degrees) field of view. It is built around a professional-grade 2-Megapixel 1/2.8-inch, high-quality HD CMOS sensor, which provides format resolutions from 1920x1080, 1280x720 down to 640x480, making this the ideal solution for interviews, web production and live presentations.

The CV612 is also now Dante Ready and users can activate AV-H video and audio. The camera has a flexible interface with simultaneous 3GSDI, HDMI, RTSP streaming and USB 3.0 Type C outputs for ease of connection for various applications. It can stream HEVC directly from the camera over IP (RTSP) or USB C while simultaneously outputting via SDI and HDMI, making it an ideal solution to stream live to YouTube, Livestream, Facebook (Meta), or Twitch while capturing local HDMI content.

Datapath to Showcase New Five-Slot V3 Option to VSN Video Wall Controllers

(Image credit: Datapath)

Designed for demanding but compact video wall projects, the VSN3-5 is a high-performing video wall controller option, alongside its 11-slot ‘big brother’ variant, the VSN V3. The VSN V3-5 will get its first public showing at InfoComm 2025 in Orlando on Datapath booth 1411.

Complementing Datapath’s Aetria solution for Control Room and multi-video source management, the VSN V3-5 offers all the benefits of its larger brethren, while delivering considerable cost saving for customers who don’t require a larger volume of graphics and capture cards. Datapath’s latest video wall controller is built with improved chassis design for optimum cooling, hot-swappable fans for 24/7 uptime in mission critical environments, and the same rigorous reliability testing as the 11-slot V3.

Matrox Video brings Interoperable IP Solutions that Future-Proof Pro AV Workflows

(Image credit: Matrox Video)

Visitors to the Matrox Video booth 2821 will see a product portfolio designed to solve today’s Pro AV challenges, such as device interoperability and scalable system design. With a focus on open standards including IPMX and ST 2110, Matrox Video will present practical solutions for AV integrators looking to build flexible, future-ready systems.

Among its featured solutions like the Matrox Mura DVW appliance; Matrox Video’s encoders, decoders, and converters; and its DSX LE5 and LE6 Series ST 2110 Network Interface Controllers, the Matrox Avio 2 will make its InfoComm debut. This NMOS-aware, open standards-based IPMX/ST 2110 IP KVM extender delivers enhanced image quality and performance. Avio 2 supports up to 4K resolution with a choice of uncompressed or compressed video options on either 1GbE or 10GbE networks. From zero to ultra-low latency, Avio 2 provides secure remote access and seamless integration across diverse control room and live event environments.