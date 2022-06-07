ViewSonic's Roadmap to IC22

AVT Question: Please share your company's philosophy, vision, and product roadmap heading into InfoComm 2022. [June 2022]

Thought Leader: Kenneth Mau, Product and Channel Marketing Director at ViewSonic (opens in new tab)

As we continue to move forward and transition our lives to blend the remote, physical, and virtual into hybrid environments at work and school, the efforts to find suitable collaboration solutions will be ongoing.

"At InfoComm 2022, I believe that we’ll see products and services that accommodate the fluidity of the hybrid environment and fusion of flexible solutions—more interactive and larger screens, products to facilitate collaboration and communication, and products that support a hybrid life." —Kenneth Mau, Product and Channel Marketing Director at ViewSonic

Hybrid environments are an amalgam of fluidity. There is no fixed plan or one-size-fits-all strategy anymore. Just how does a solution provider or manufacturer operate in these new environments? Basically, we work together and offer products and services that meet the demands of these hybrid settings, both in the workspace and in the classroom. We need to deliver products that can be smart and connect employees, teachers, and students. We also need to support our AV partners by designing products that continue to evolve with the changing needs of their customers.

At InfoComm 2022, I believe that we’ll see products and services that accommodate the fluidity of the hybrid environment and fusion of flexible solutions—more interactive and larger screens, products to facilitate collaboration and communication, and products that support a hybrid life. ViewSonic, for example, will be introducing the next generation of ViewBoard interactive displays with the IFP62 and IFP52 series. They are ideal collaboration products that allow businesses and schools to create connected spaces and help teams collaborate. Other products will include portable monitors for added convenience.

ViewSonic has developed display solutions that can fit in with ever-changing environments. Our AV partners need to have products that are adaptable to their customers’ needs, from seamless connectivity and interactive tools to collaborative technologies and software that allow people to participate in the office, classroom, home, or on the road.

InfoComm (opens in new tab) Booth: N2612

Roadmaps to IC22: InfoComm 2022 Exhibitors Share Insider's Perspective

Check out the more than 50 Roadmaps here! (opens in new tab)

56 AV/IT Company Roadmaps 2022

>> 22Miles Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Absen Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> AMX Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> ATEN Technologies Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> AtlasIED Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Atlona Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Auton Motorized Systems Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Avnu Alliance Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Barix Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Barco Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> BenQ America Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Biamp Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Black Box Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> BlueJeans by Verizon Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> BrightSign Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> C2G Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Chief Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> ClearOne Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Crestron Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Daktronics Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Datapath Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> EPOS Audio Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Hall Technologies Roadmap 2022

>> IHSE USA Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Intel Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Just Add Power Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Kramer Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Legrand|AV Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Listen Technologies Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Logitech Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> LynTec Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Macnica Roadmap 2022

>> Matrox Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Meyer Sound Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> NETGEAR Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Nureva Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Optoma Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Planar Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Poly Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Prysm Systems Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> PTZOptics Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> QSC Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Red Dot Digital Media Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> RTI Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Samsung Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> SAVI Controls Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Sennheiser Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Shure Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Sonic Foundry Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Sony Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Utelogy Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Vanco International Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> ViewSonic Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> VuWall Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Xilica Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Yamaha Unified Communications Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Zoom Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)