Intel's Roadmap to IC22

AVT Question: Please share your company's philosophy, vision, and product roadmap heading into InfoComm 2022. [June 2022]

Thought Leader: Brian Cockrell, Intel Unite Solution Product Owner and Co-Founder at Intel (opens in new tab)

The concept of the workplace is changing. It is no longer all about work (in the sense of routine tasks) or about place. Instead, organizations are beginning to embrace the concept of a more flexible approach, where employees’ homes are the place to get things done and the office is the place to figure things out. We are seeing this happen at Intel, where many employees have been given the opportunity to continue to base themselves at home—returning to the office for those activities that benefit from face-to-face interaction, such as collaboration. To keep talented employees, organizations will need to evolve, and the more quickly and seamlessly they can adapt, the more successful they will be. A big part of this evolution will involve the rethinking, and the adding, of collaboration spaces.

"The philosophy behind the Intel Unite solution is based on the recognition that evolution is constant, and to meet customers’ needs for fast, frictionless adaptation, a product must not only be able to evolve, but it must be designed to evolve." —Brian Cockrell, Intel Unite Solution Product Owner and Co-Founder at Intel

The philosophy behind the Intel Unite solution is based on the recognition that evolution is constant, and to meet customers’ needs for fast, frictionless adaptation, a product must not only be able to evolve, but it must be designed to evolve. That’s why our software-based, cloud-delivered collaboration solution uses an open and extensible architecture that allows the seamless integration of a growing library of collaboration-enhancing apps, some developed by Intel, some by our partners, and some—like the new Bose VB1 video bar app—developed jointly. It’s why we offer a publicly available SDK that gives IT and solution partners the freedom to develop custom solutions.

At InfoComm, we’ll demonstrate not only app integrations like the newly released Google Meet app, but also the many other features that make the Intel Unite solution uniquely adaptable. We’ll also show why it is well positioned for a BYOM world where collaborators must switch seamlessly between in-room, remote, and hybrid scenarios, and where collaboration spaces can vary from touchdown spaces to boardrooms.

InfoComm (opens in new tab) Booth: W2423

Roadmaps to IC22: InfoComm 2022 Exhibitors Share Insider's Perspective

Check out the more than 50 Roadmaps here! (opens in new tab)

56 AV/IT Company Roadmaps 2022

>> 22Miles Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Absen Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> AMX Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> ATEN Technologies Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> AtlasIED Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Atlona Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Auton Motorized Systems Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Avnu Alliance Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Barix Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Barco Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> BenQ America Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Biamp Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Black Box Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> BlueJeans by Verizon Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> BrightSign Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> C2G Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Chief Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> ClearOne Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Crestron Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Daktronics Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Datapath Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> EPOS Audio Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Hall Technologies Roadmap 2022

>> IHSE USA Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Intel Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Just Add Power Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Kramer Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Legrand|AV Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Listen Technologies Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Logitech Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> LynTec Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Macnica Roadmap 2022

>> Matrox Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Meyer Sound Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> NETGEAR Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Nureva Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Optoma Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Planar Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Poly Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Prysm Systems Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> PTZOptics Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> QSC Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Red Dot Digital Media Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> RTI Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Samsung Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> SAVI Controls Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Sennheiser Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Shure Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Sonic Foundry Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Sony Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Utelogy Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Vanco International Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> ViewSonic Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> VuWall Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Xilica Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Yamaha Unified Communications Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Zoom Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)