InfoComm 2022 Impulses: Leon Speakers

InfoComm 2022 returns to Las Vegas this June 4-10. As excitement around the event builds, we’ve turned to InfoComm 2022 exhibitors to learn what trends they expect to see at the show—plus a special sneak preview of what they’ll show in their booths—in our InfoComm 2022 Impulses series.

[InfoComm 2022 Registration Is Open]

Today, meet Joel Hall, senior sales development manager, Leon Speakers.

Joel Hall (Image credit: Leon Speakers)

How does InfoComm inspire you?

Joel Hall: It's easy to find inspiration in all of the unique technology showcased at InfoComm every year, but personally, it's about the people. I find the most inspiration in the conversations and introductions that happen inside our booth. It's amazing what we learn by engaging with others.

What recent trend or technology do you expect to generate buzz on the show floor?

JH: I expect to hear a lot about what manufacturers are doing to accommodate large corporate end users in their efforts to reshape the office for a post-pandemic world.

[AVIXA Officially Launches AVIXA Xchange, Connecting the Global Pro AV Industry]

How will your company’s solutions inspire end users?

JH: Our approach to AV is rooted in the blending of art with audio and design with technology. End users want all of the benefits that tech gives them but they're notorious for not wanting to see it...at all. This poses a real challenge for consultants and integrators. Leon exists to help bridge the gap between AV designers and end users through our extensive pallet of customizable technology concealment solutions and handcrafted speakers.

[InfoComm 2022 Tours to Explore Las Vegas' Dazzling Pro AV Sights]

What’s one of the biggest mistakes facilities make with regard to background music systems?

One of the biggest mistakes I see is when I look up and notice that the in-ceiling speakers aren't from Leon.