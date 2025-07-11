Custom Channels Pro Is 'More Than a Feature—It’s a Springboard for Growth'

Signage Studio, the digital signage platform from Growthzilla, is unlocking new market opportunities with the integration of Custom Channels Pro, a licensed music streaming service designed for AV and signage platforms. This API level integration of Custom Channels Pro into a content management platform now allows Signage Studio customers to manage both visual content and curated background music from a single system—delivering a richer, more immersive experience that drives customer engagement.

[Digital Signage Continues to Thrive]

Initially built for salons and spas, Signage Studio’s enhanced platform is now positioned to serve a much broader customer base. The integration with Custom Channels Pro creates a turnkey AV solution that is ideal for hospitality venues, fitness centers, retail stores, and wellness spaces—markets where mood, branding, and customer experience are directly tied to revenue and loyalty.

“This integration is more than a feature—it’s a springboard for growth,” said Bipul Luitel, CTO of Signage Studio and parent company Growthzilla. “With Custom Channels Pro built in, we’re able to offer current and prospective clients a complete sensory solution that’s easy to deploy, fully legal, and scalable across multiple industries.”

The enhanced Signage Studio platform is already live in five Moxie Salon and Beauty Bar locations and will soon be deployed to the brand’s remaining 27 franchises. Early results show improved engagement and stronger brand cohesion, laying the groundwork for expansion into new sectors.

“The success we’re seeing in salons is just the beginning,” Luitel added. “This bundled solution meets a growing demand for integrated content and music in businesses that want to elevate their customer environment without managing multiple platforms.”

Custom Channels Pro was built specifically for signage and CMS providers like Signage Studio. Its curated, fully licensed music libraries are designed to reinforce brand identity and set the tone in public spaces—without the complexity or legal risk of traditional music licensing.

“This is exactly why we created Custom Channels Pro,” said Kurt Oleson, COO and co-owner of Custom Channels. “It gives digital signage providers a powerful new value proposition—an end-to-end AV experience that appeals to both existing clients and untapped verticals.”