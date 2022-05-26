InfoComm 2022 Impulses: Kramer

InfoComm 2022 returns to Las Vegas this June 4-10. As excitement around the event builds, we’ve turned to InfoComm 2022 exhibitors to learn what trends they expect to see at the show—plus a special sneak preview of what they’ll show in their booths—in our InfoComm 2022 Impulses series (opens in new tab).
Today, meet Kramer's (opens in new tab) executive vice president of technology, Chris Kopin.
How does InfoComm inspire you and your colleagues at Kramer?
Chris Kopin: InfoComm allows top manufacturers, like Kramer, to bring the newest technologies and solutions to light and to the forefront of the industry.
What recent trend or technology do you expect to generate buzz on the show floor?
CK: Creating meeting space solutions not confined to a particular conferencing platform, but rather rooms designed to be agnostic.
How will your company’s solutions inspire end users?
CK: Kramer creates simple solutions that allows the end user’s workflow to be in sync with the technology.
What’s an essential element to a collaborative working environment for business?
CK: Good networked internet and working with an excellent solutions manufacturer like Kramer.