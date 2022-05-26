InfoComm 2022 Impulses: Kramer

InfoComm 2022 returns to Las Vegas this June 4-10. As excitement around the event builds, we’ve turned to InfoComm 2022 exhibitors to learn what trends they expect to see at the show—plus a special sneak preview of what they’ll show in their booths—in our InfoComm 2022 Impulses series (opens in new tab).

[InfoComm 2022 Registration Is Open] (opens in new tab)

Today, meet Kramer's (opens in new tab) executive vice president of technology, Chris Kopin.

Chris Kopin (Image credit: Kramer)

How does InfoComm inspire you and your colleagues at Kramer?

Chris Kopin: InfoComm allows top manufacturers, like Kramer, to bring the newest technologies and solutions to light and to the forefront of the industry.

[Kramer Brings New Life to an Alabama EOC] (opens in new tab)

What recent trend or technology do you expect to generate buzz on the show floor?

CK: Creating meeting space solutions not confined to a particular conferencing platform, but rather rooms designed to be agnostic.

How will your company’s solutions inspire end users?

CK: Kramer creates simple solutions that allows the end user’s workflow to be in sync with the technology.

[InfoComm 2022 Tours to Explore Las Vegas' Dazzling Pro AV Sights] (opens in new tab)

What’s an essential element to a collaborative working environment for business?

CK: Good networked internet and working with an excellent solutions manufacturer like Kramer.