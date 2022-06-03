Just Add Power's Roadmap to IC22

AVT Question: Please share your company's philosophy, vision, and product roadmap heading into InfoComm 2022. [June 2022]

Thought Leader: Taft Stricklin, Sales Team Manager at Just Add Power (opens in new tab)

We’re celebrating our 30th anniversary in 2022, with most of those years spent delivering AV-over-IP distribution solutions. Our design philosophy is to respect the investment that customers make in their AV systems with products that last and systems that can be upgraded or modified as new features arrive. Scalability and flexibility are key, as Just Add Power systems can be expanded as needed and have the features and abilities to solve system design problems that arise from facility layout, zone requirements, and the desire to wow. Those themes continue to guide the formation of our products, services, and partnerships, which attendees will see and experience at InfoComm.

"Our design philosophy is to respect the investment that customers make in their AV systems with products that last and systems that can be upgraded or modified as new features arrive." —Taft Stricklin, Sales Team Manager at Just Add Power

First up is our new, award-winning MaxColor 4K60 Series. It natively supports 4K60 in and out to allow end users to play Ultra HD video from the growing number of 4K sources and devices on the market. We released this product last year and people couldn’t wait for it to ship!

Our Warp Engine transmitter took home the best of show award at InfoComm 2021 in Orlando, and we’re excited to have it displayed in Las Vegas for anyone who didn’t have the opportunity to experience it. The latest specialized product in our 3G Ultra line, the Warp Engine can rotate video in 0.1-degree increments, to single screens or video walls, to allow screens to be mounted at any angle. The eye-catching displays that can be created with this product are limited only by the installer’s imagination.

Finally, we have the ST1 sound transceiver, an audio-only device that can serve as an input or an output. Integrators can add a stereo audio source to any Just Add Power system or extract stereo audio from an existing transmitter. With this one device, integrators can manipulate the audio signal in a multitude of ways to suit customer’s desires.

InfoComm (opens in new tab) Booth: N2473

