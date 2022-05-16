ISE Releases Final Show Numbers

After much anticipation, ISE finally arrived in grand style at the Fira de Barcelona, Gran Vía (10-13 May). With a total 43,691 unique attendees from 151 countries, making 90,372 visits to the show floor, exhibitors reported busier than expected booths and many fruitful business connections.

“We are so pleased to have provided a successful platform for our exhibitors and partners to showcase their innovation and technology solutions. As we all recover from the impact of the pandemic, it is wonderful to be here in Barcelona with what feels like a ‘normal’ ISE in its new home." —Mike Blackman, Managing Director of ISE (Image credit: Future)

This was the first full ISE show since February 2020, when ISE said farewell to its previous home in Amsterdam and initial signs looked good for a busy week as queues began to form at the opening turnstiles. With 834 exhibitors in 48,000 square meters of show floor across six Technology Zones, ISE 2022 set a new benchmark with an easy-to-navigate venue and a host of opportunities to explore new solutions and drive new business.

The highlights of the event included seven ISE Conferences with more than 1,000 attendees, two keynote addresses, Refik Anadol, and Alan Greenberg, presented to a packed audience, and two stunning projection mapping projects within the city of Barcelona.

Mike Blackman, managing director of ISE, explains that ISE 2022 is an event to be proud of, saying: “We are so pleased to have provided a successful platform for our exhibitors and partners to showcase their innovation and technology solutions. As we all recover from the impact of the pandemic, it is wonderful to be here in Barcelona with what feels like a ‘normal’ ISE in its new home,” he continued. “We look forward to building on this success to return on 31 January next year for another, energizing, exciting and inspiring ISE, here at the Gran Vía.”

ISE returns to Barcelona on 31 Jan-3 Feb 2023.