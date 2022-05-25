InfoComm 2022 Impulses: Brompton Technology

InfoComm 2022 returns to Las Vegas this June 4-10. As excitement around the event builds, we’ve turned to InfoComm 2022 exhibitors to learn what trends they expect to see at the show—plus a special sneak preview of what they’ll show in their booths—in our InfoComm 2022 Impulses series.

Today, meet Sean Sheridan, regional technical manager (Americas) for Brompton Technology.

Sean Sheridan (Image credit: Brompton Technology)

How does InfoComm inspire you?

Sean Sheridan: I’m always impressed in the way that InfoComm brings together vendors and users of audiovisual equipment across all market segments.

What recent trend or technology do you expect to generate buzz on the show floor?

SS: Virtual Production and XR on LED.

How will your company’s solutions inspire end users?

SS: As always, Brompton strives to deliver robust and road-ready LED processing, that we’ve continued to update and improve over our 10-year history.

Do you think remote production solutions will continue to be adopted in the Pro AV space? Why or why not?

SS: I do! The flexibility that remote solutions provide are necessary for the growth of the audiovisual industry in an ever-changing business landscape.

What advancements can we expect to see in digital signage in the next year or two?

SS: As resolutions increase, and with the explosive growth of remote and hybrid work, the proliferation of video-over-IP standards like NDI will continue to flourish, with further standards like ST2110 and IPMX breaking through, as well. The marriage of AV and IT is stronger than ever and looks to only be getting stronger.